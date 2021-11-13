Former high school stars reuniting on Dodge County coaching staff

Nicole Schammel could see the disparity.

Growing up and playing high school hockey in Red Wing, Schammel could see that far more college players were coming from northern Minnesota and the Twin Cities area than southern Minnesota.

Her Red Wing teams helped to shift that trend a bit, as the Wingers produced Division I player after Division I player during the 2010s — from Schammel and Reagan and Paige Haley to current Gopher Taylor Heise.

Throughout her college career with the Gophers and now her pro playing career with the Minnesota Whitecaps, Schammel has wanted to give back to younger players in southeastern Minnesota.

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

• Girls hockey: 5 Area Players to Watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22 The high school girls hockey season got underway Thursday night with games around the state. Here are five players to watch in southeastern Minnesota, in the Post Bulletin's coverage area, this season.

• Girls hockey: 2021-22 Southeastern Minnesota team-by-team outlook Girls hockey teams in the area are loaded with a good mix of youth and veterans this season.

She’s getting that chance this winter, joining four Dodge County alums on the coaching staff of the Wildcats’ girls hockey team.

“Just growing up, playing hockey and loving the game, I always thought it’d be a possibility,” said Schammel, a 2014 Miss Hockey finalist who had 457 points during her high school career at Red Wing. “And the ability to give back, especially in southern Minnesota. “There aren’t as many players here who go on to play in college, or at least in my day there weren’t. Looking now at Dodge County and Red Wing, looking at how many girls have been able to move on, in southern Minnesota it’s really grown. I think (coaching) is a unique opportunity to be able to help out. And I just love the game.”

Dodge County head coach Jeremy Gunderson was more than happy to have Schammel join the Wildcats’ staff.

And with 40 players on the ice daily in the Wildcats’ program, he is grateful to have four former Wildcats who went on to play college hockey join his staff, too: Emily Gunderson, Hollywood Hermanson, Dana Rasmussen and Molly Shelton.

“It’s been awesome having them all here,” Gunderson said during practice earlier this week. “I’d love to just be the guy in the sky, just put some headphones on and sit up high and let them run the show. …

“We taught them as players and now we’re teaching them as coaches. It’s a big change from their playing days, it’s not just Xs and Os anymore. … The stuff that you worry about as one person when you play, now you have 40 kids to take care of.

“Hopefully we can get these girls to be future head coaches and run programs themselves.”

Here’s what each of the Dodge County alums had to say about joining the Wildcats’ coaching staff:

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Gunderson

The daughter of the head coach, Emily Gunderson was a standout defenseman for the Wildcats from 2009-14, recording 193 points as a high school player. The Kasson-Mantorville graduate went on to play Division I hockey at Lindenwood University before finishing her college career at Hamline.

Gunderson, on having so many young female coaches on the team this season: “Being in the locker room and knowing how girls are, how friendships develop, being able to help influence all of that in a positive way. We can tell them ‘here’s what I just went through recently in college.’

“It’s great to have that personal relationship with the players because, when they do develop and improve as athletes and people, it means even more to you.”

Hollywood Hermanson

Hermanson will work with the Wildcats’ defensemen. A standout blue-liner for six seasons with Dodge County, she had 54 points in her high school career, from 2010-16. The Dover-Eyota grad then played four seasons at Augsburg, where she had 33 points and was an assistant captain as a senior.

Hermanson, on why so many Dodge County alums like to give back to the program, during the season and during offseason camps and training:

“I really think it’s the community and how we have multiple kids every year who go on to play college hockey. That’s a goal; we want to work on our hockey skills and who we are as people, but we really unite together as we do that. … Being able to teach these girls and hoping they’ll be able to go on and play for some of our colleges, and also just supporting southeastern Minnesota hockey as a whole. We just want to keep growing the community here.”

Dana Rasmussen

One of the best -- if not the best -- scorers to ever play for Dodge County, Rasmussen had 370 points in her six-year high school career. The 2015 K-M grad and multi-sport standout played a season at Ohio State before transferring to St. Cloud State for her final three years of college hockey.

Rasmussen, on the Wildcats’ talented coaching staff: “It just shows how great of a program this has been through at least the past 10 years. Jeremy has built a really good foundation here and it’s good that girls are willing to come back and make this team better and the future teams better. … (Gunderson) is super dedicated. He wants the best for every girl on the ice and he puts in the work to make them better. We all learned our game from him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly Shelton

Shelton, a Pine Island grad, had 98 points in her six high school seasons as a Wildcat. She then played four years at UW-Superior, where she scored 21 goals and had 71 points and became a team captain.

Shelton, on how she ended up coaching with her former program: “I’ve coached at summer camps here for five or six years. I just went to Jeremy and asked if they had any openings. … It was a natural transition (from playing to coaching) because I’ve always loved the Xs and Os part of hockey. It made sense to me. I’ve always liked to play a very structured and disciplined game.

“Another cool thing about us all being here as coaches is Jeremy wants us to bring in drills we’ve done at college or drills we like. … It’s been a big collaboration and that’s made it fun.”