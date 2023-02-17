Former John Marshall girls basketball coach Phil Schroeder adjusting to life without the game

ROCHESTER — For the first time since his middle 20s, Phil Schroeder is not coaching basketball.

The 60-year-old Rochester Mayo graduate and former star basketball and football player retired as the John Marshall girls basketball head coach at the end of last season .

Stepping down was an emotional decision for Schroeder and one he didn’t see coming until a few hours after his Rockets lost to Lakeville North in last year’s Section 1AAAA championship game. Schroeder said it was God telling it was time to move on and redirect his focus.

You’ve said that something powerful happened to you after that season-ending loss to Lakeville North a year ago. What was it?

Well, the whole season, I was sure I was coming back the following year. I never had a thought that I wasn’t coming back. It had been a very fun and magical year, and not just in terms of wins and losses (21-8), but with that whole group of girls I’d been coaching. But after that game I went up into the stands with Kim (his wife) and was going to watch the Austin game. But all of a sudden I just felt depressed and it wasn’t because we’d just lost the game. Something inside of me just started to feel really bad. I told her at halftime that I wanted to leave and we did.

What happened next?

My wife went to bed at about 9:30. After that, I sat in the living room. I sat there by myself for three hours and I just started to cry. Something was telling me that I’d just coached my last high school game. It was emotional because I loved coaching. But God was telling me, for whatever reason, that I should be done. I kept asking God the next few days if I really was supposed to be done. And He said yes. That was very hard. But when the decision was finally made, it felt right.

You’ve made it through almost an entire season now without coaching. How has it been?

Well, you can’t get it out of your system right off the bat. I miss the kids tremendously. I miss working with them and seeing them get better. There is nothing like that feeling of when that lightbulb goes on for them. There is nothing better. And I miss the prep for the games. I miss thinking about if this team does this, what can we do against them that can cause them a headache. There is a 24/7 planning that goes with all of this. You’re thinking about how can I help a player get better, or how can I help the team? I miss all of that mental work. I also miss talking with the other coaches and the officials. That was always a blast. The cool thing about athletics is you get to interact with really good people.

Former John Marshall head coach Phil Schroeder calls a play during a Rotary U.S. Bank Holiday Classic basketball tournament game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Mayo Civic Center. Post Bulletin file photo

We all know that coaching has its downsides and wrenching times. What’s an aspect of it that you’re glad to be done with?

I don’t miss all of the non-basketball stuff. Running a basketball program is like running a non-profit. There is just so much to do. You’re raising funds for your program, and things like that, and you have to be very organized with everything that you do. Then there are things that come up that you have to handle, whether it’s with a player, or gymnasium availability, or whatever. You try to stay organized and then these other things come up. Now you have to plan something else. I don’t miss that.

You coached almost all of the players on this present John Marshall girls basketball team. Have you checked out some games?

I’ve watched more games online than I have in person, but I have gone to some, too. When I'm watching a game, I’m looking at the (JM) players, how they are doing and how they are developing. Those are still “my” kids and you remember them not just from last season, but in watching them and working with them in camps through the summers.

You’ve continued what is more than a full-time job, as owner of Renning’s Flowers. But you do have some time on your hands that you didn’t before, having retired from coaching. How are you using those extra hours?

I am enjoying being home more now. We have a new puppy that is 7 months old. I’m able to spend more time with him, which is cool. And we have four grandkids and there is more opportunity to be with them and they are only going to grow up once. Plus, I’m doing a lot more Bible study now and things with my faith. I’m reading more books on God and Christianity, figuring things out a little bit at a time.

When you consider your long coaching career, what do you take most pride in?

As a coach, you wonder if the things you're doing and the lessons you’re teaching beyond the X’s and O’s — the culture stuff — is having an effect. But since I’ve retired I’ve gotten tremendous feedback from former players who had been through our program. They’ve told me not only what I meant to them at the time but also in their current lives. So that, without a doubt, is what I am most proud of.