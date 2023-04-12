Former Lake City standout Mike Huettl's impact felt long after death

LAKE CITY — When Josh Huettl moved back up to Eau Claire, Wis., from Florida to take over his late father Mike Huettl's sporting goods store, he wasn't exactly sure what to expect.

When he arrived to the basement of Fleet Feet — a store his father had owned since the 1980s — he was floored.

"It was overwhelming," Josh said. "He had probably 35 years of inventory and it wasn't just shoes. He had boxes of clothes, boxes of jackets, anything, you name it, he had it. There's still probably over 200 boxes of inventory we have to go through."

A former Lake City standout athlete and 2004 Winona State University Hall of Fame of inductee for baseball, Mike Huettl is described as a generous soul with not a selfish bone in his body. He combined that with his passion for sports when he purchased Fleet Feet, where he established the sporting goods store that would become a fixture on Water St. in downtown Eau Claire for years to come. He did that through a combination of good business along with a community-first mindset.

If the local schools or organizations in Eau Claire needed something — whether it be equipment, cleats, shoes, jackets or clothes, odds are they were asking Mike, who would sell it well under retail cost or give it away.

That's why Josh Huettl soon found himself knee deep in boxes and boxes of extra gear after Mike unexpectedly passed away in Sept. of 2021 at the age of 67.

Josh went through it — a long process at times — and found he still had a great deal of excess gear and specifically, shoes.

He didn't really know what to do with it all. There were too many to just simply give away to the Salvation Army or to Good Will.

So Josh asked his family if they wanted to come grab anything. That's when an idea hatched from Lake City tennis coach Dena Huettl — Josh's cousin-in-law.

Through her work with the Peters Memorial Fund, which honors the life of former Lake City teacher Tessica Peters and her son Sawyer by providing donations to kids in need in local communities, Dena knew there was a need for equipment this time of year, especially shoes, but even she was shocked by how many shoes there truly were.

"We know kids are in need, especially in our own community," Dena said. "Then to find out there were this many shoes, we have no way to house them. This is beyond us."

That's when Dena contacted Lake City Activities Director Trevor Narum.

With little hesitation, Narum said, bring them on over. We will find the space.

Soon Dena and her husband found themselves in Eau Claire, filling up a truck with anything Josh would give them. He had one condition: "Give them to some kids that normally wouldn't be able to (afford them)."

That's now the goal as the more than 100 boxes of unused Nikes now sit inside Lake City High School ready to be distributed to Tigers athletes or others who simply need a new pair of shoes. Inside of the boxes there will be a note that says donated by Mike Huettl, Class of 1972, further establishing the legacy of Mike Huettl for years to come.

"Whoever got the shoes, I wanted them to know that he was such a passionate athlete," Dena said. "There's so many kids that will really appreciate these and I wanted them to know it was because of Mike."