Former Mayo standout Holtan named MIAC volleyball Player of the Year

Rochester's Kate Holtan has been named the volleyball Player of the Year in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Holtan, a senior, is a standout at Gustavus Adolphus University in St. Peter.

The 5-foot-8 outside hitter closed the regular season leading the MIAC with 409 kills and 4.01 kills per set. She finished the season with 15 straight matches with 10 or more kills, and eclipsed 20 kills in five matches this season.

Holtan, a Mayo High School grad, also excels on defense. She collected 283 digs and posted 13 double-doubles during the regular season. She recorded her 1,000th career dig early in the season. She ranked fourth in the MIAC in both digs and ace serves (42).

Heading into postseason play, Holtan had 1,614 career kills, which was third in Gustavus history. She was first in kills per set with 3.64. She is sixth in all-time digs at Gustavus with 1,233.

Gustavus won the MIAC title with a 10-1 record this season and was 24-5 heading into postseason play.

The Rochester Honkers have named Andrew Urbistondo as their manager for the upcoming 2022 summer season.

The 26-year-old Urbistondo currently serves as an assistant coach at San Joaquin Delta College, a junior college that helped shape recent Honkers players like Jackson Forbes, Carson Stevens, Zach Meddings and Nico Regino. Urbistondo also fills the role of hitting and infielder coordinator for the Mustangs, and plays a key role in recruiting.

Urbistondo helped San Joaquin Delta to a California Community College Athletic Association title in 2018. He is also a former junior college player as a middle infielder with Delta (2012-2014) and Bryan College (2014-2016).

“I’m a firm believer that the community is just as important as the on-field operations," Urbistondo said. "My goal in life has always been to give back just as much as anyone or anywhere has given me. Since the amazing community in Rochester takes the time to come support us, we want to show the same support back by building a connection with them off of the field.”

Kyle Hickey of Rochester is a member of the Central Oklahoma men's golf team and he is a having a strong fall season.

Hickey, a 2019 Lourdes grad, is in his first season at Central Oklahoma, an NCAA Division II school located in Edmond, Okla. A year ago he played junior college golf at Iowa Western and helped the team place eighth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

The junior recently won the 54-hole FHSU Tiger Classic in Kansas by a stroke with a 3-over-par score. For his effort, Hickey was named the MIAA Men's Golf Athlete of the Week.

Earlier this season, he had placed second overall in his second meet with Central Oklahoma at the Missouri Western Holiday Inn Express Invitational.

Hickey transferred to Central Oklahoma this fall from Iowa Western, following new head men's golf coach Derrick Thompson.

Hickey has played in three of Central Oklahoma's five tournaments this fall. Since cracking the lineup, he leads the team with a 72.5 stroke average per 18 holes with a low round of 68.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

