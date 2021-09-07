Former Mayo star athlete has dream realized, commits to Clemson football program

It took Michael Mankaka all of 10 minutes to say yes.

That’s not long when you’re an incoming high school senior and you’ve just been offered a scholarship by a college athletic program.

Invariably, there are other schools’ offers to mull and a host of other considerations.

But nope, for Mankaka this offer on July 28 was debated for 10 minutes before he was back on the phone and saying, “Yes, I’ll take it.”

Considering who wanted him, this didn’t feel like any rush to judgement for Mankaka. This was his No. 1 dream school desiring his football services, Clemson University, regarded by most as a top-three-in-the-nation football school.

The Tigers were asking him to join the team next year as a preferred walk-on.

“I’d had my eyes set on playing for Clemson for years,” said Mankaka, who grew up in Rochester and attended Mayo High School before moving to Laurens, S.C., this summer for family reasons. “Any high school football recruit would love to play for Clemson, Alabama or LSU. But for me, it’s always been Clemson. I first went to a Clemson football camp in the ninth grade.”

That camp will forever stick out for Mankaka, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior who was a two-year starter at wide receiver for Mayo until transferring this summer to tiny Laurens, population 8,000. Mankaka recalls competing in that first Clemson camp and then having a seed planted.

He decided then that he wanted to be an eventual college football player. And given his druthers, he wanted Clemson to be his school. He liked that they’d been so good and also that its head coach, Dabo Swinney, is regarded as a religious man, a priority for Mankaka.

“That first camp at Clemson motivated me to keep working hard,” Mankaka said. “And this year, I came back to camp there again. I worked out multiple days there and caught the coaches’ eyes. They put me in the group that was being recruited. I was the only one in there that didn’t have 20 to 30 Division I offers. It was humbling but exciting. I was going against players who I’d watched on YouTube.”

Showing his stuff

Turned out that Mankaka more than held his own. He even turned into a go-to guy for the Clemson coaches with the way he knew the game and performed.

"I had a great camp all the days I was there and multiple times coach Swinney called me aside to use me as an example to show the rest of the group how to run a route," Mankaka said. "Coach said at the camp that he’d 'love to have me at Clemson.'"

That kind of attention made the call that Mankaka received on July 28 from Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham a bit more believable.

But to Mankaka, just a bit. Grisham was asking him to join their team for 2022. Ten minutes later, Mankaka had made his verbal pledge as a preferred walk-on.

"When he called, I was like, 'Wow,'" he said. "That was my first Division I offer and it was coming from a dream school. I didn’t believe it at first. It took me a day to let it sink in, that I’d be playing there. It made my week."

Now that the excitement and novelty of it has worn off, Mankaka has been zeroing in on his new life in Laurens and playing for its high school football team.

The transition for him has been relatively easy. It hasn’t hurt that the senior has plenty of ability in sports, with considerable quickness and jumping ability (39 inch vertical).

At Laurens, his athletic gifts have made him an immediate starter on offense (receiver) and defense (cornerback). Mankaka is surrounded by plenty of talent, too. Laurens’ quarterback James Rawl is being looked at by Division I teams, and fellow receiver Jayden McGowan is headed to Division I Vandberbilt.

Mankaka says he misses his Mayo teammates and longed to be with them this past Friday night as they unloaded on previously impenetrable Owatonna. But this new place and scene have been fine with Mankaka, who’s also a standout student.

"I’ve bonded with my teammates and they’ve welcomed me with open arms," he said.

The toughest part for him has been the climate.

"It’s 85 degrees here right now," he said. "The heat and the humidity, it’s really different."