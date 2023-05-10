Former Stewartville coach Girtman takes over as boys basketball coach at Century

ROCHESTER — Adam Girtman is hoping to keep the Century boys basketball program moving in a positive and winning direction.

The 40-year-old Girtman accepted the position of boys basketball coach at Century High School on Wednesday. He is looking forward to shaping his players both on and off the court.

“It’s more about coaching basketball and getting to help the next generation proceed through life, to help give them life lessons,” Girtman said. “I really enjoy doing that.”

The Panthers not only landed a coach, but one with vast experience. Girtman has been a head coach at the varsity level for six years.

“It’s nice to have an experienced head coach and that’s always key in the Big Nine Conference,” Century activities director Mark Kuslie said. “If we can bring someone in with head coaching experience, that’s a bonus.”

Girtman takes over for Jacob Vetter, who stepped down following the 2022-23 season. Vetter coached Century for five years. He posted a 75-52 record, with winning seasons all five years.

Century is coming off a 16-11 season and the Panthers have a strong nucleus of returning players, including 6-foot-6 junior Shaun Wysocki, an All-Big Nine pick this past season.

“He’s stepping into a program that’s in very good hands with the quality of kids coming through,” Kuslie said of Girtman. “We’re excited about the next step and Jake left this place in a great place. The cupboard is not bare.”

Girtman also likes the way the program has been built up under Vetter.

“Coach Vetter did a great job building the program and RYBA (Rochester Youth Basketball Association) obviously does a good job as well,” Girtman said. “There’s talent there and there’s talent coming through all the time. And the passion the parents have put in is starting to show and I think we have the potential to be successful for many years.”

Girtman posted a 79-27 record in four seasons at Stewartville from 2017-21. Led by Will Tschetter, now at the University of Michigan, the Tigers won the Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division in both the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 seasons. The Tigers reached the Section 1AA title game both seasons before falling to Caledonia.

Girtman also was the head boys basketball coach at Triton for two seasons from 2012-14. He was a volunteer assistant coach for Century during the 2022-23 season.

“He’s coached within the Big Nine Conference already so he knows the caliber of teams he’s going to be facing,” Kuslie said. “So that makes it a good fit.”

He spent one season at Carleton College in Northfield before helping at Century last season.

“I got to know the kids pretty well,” he said. “So I’m pretty excited and hopefully we can be competitive.”

This is Girtman’s second stint at Century. The Prior Lake native was a freshmen, B-squad and junior varsity coach under Joe Ohm for five years when he first arrived in Rochester in 2006.

Kuslie says it is difficult to find coaches to stay for long periods of time— no matter what sport — due to the demands of the position.

“It’s changing quickly on us,” Kuslie said. “To find people who want to be champions for kids and cheerleaders for kids, and try to balance that with work, life, family, it’s getting harder and harder to find those people, and understanding that commitment.”

Girtman works at Mayo Clinic. His family moved into the Century school district last October. His oldest child, a daughter, will graduate from Century this spring.

“It will be fun to be there for them, hopefully for many, many years,” Girtman said.