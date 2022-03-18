Fouls, rebounding end Hayfield girls' dream

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hayfield ran into trouble -- the foul kind -- on Friday afternoon and it ended its hopes for a berth in the state championship.

Hayfield has three standouts, Kristen Watson, Natalie Beaver and Aine Stasko. Two of those three -- Watson and Stasko -- spent large chunks of their Class A state girls basketball semifinal game in foul trouble before exiting permanently from it in the final 2 minutes at Williams Arena.

That cost Hayfield dearly and Minneota took full advantage in scoring a 53-45 win. It was the first loss of the season for No. 5 seed Hayfield, which will take a 32-1 record into Saturday's third-place game.

Hayfield was playing in its first state tournament since 2008. Unseeded Minneota (28-4) was in its fifth straight state tournament. It won it all in 2019, was headed to the state semifinals in 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, and won it all in 2021.

Hayfield had the better of it early, building a 26-17 lead behind the scoring of sophomores Watson and Beaver, as well as taking advantage of its vaunted full-court pressure defense. The latter created eight first-half Minneota turnovers.

But those foul woes struck, with senior forward Stasko drawing her third midway through the half and point guard Watson whistled for her third with 4:11 left before intermission.

Hayfield was never the same after all of that.

Stasko spent the remainder of the half on the bench, and Watson, normally as active a player as Hayfield has, had to play carefully the rest of the contest. She also had to sit on the bench much of the second half after drawing her fourth foul just 2 minutes into the second stanza.

There was one other major problem for Hayfield. That was rebounding. Hayfield, which had struggled in that area all season, was outboarded 38-24 by Minneota.

After the teams went into halftime tied at 28, Minneota led 44-39 with 7:26 left in regulation after a Natalee Rolbiecki 3-pointer. The senior forward finished with 29 points and was a game-changing 12-for-20 from the field.

Minneota would never trail again.

Hayfield was paced by Beaver with 13 points. Stasko with 11 and Watson with nine.

This story will be updated later today.

Minneota 53, Hayfield 45

MINNEOTA (52)

McKenzie Tolk 8 P; Natalee Rolbiecki 29 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; McKenna Yost 2 P, 3 R; Ireland Stassen 7 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT; Jeren Rost 3 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Grace Hennen 1 P; Kennedi Jurrens 3 P, 1 3-PT.

HAYFIELD (45)

McKenna Chick 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kristen Watson 9 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 7 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Josanne Tempel 2 P; Aine Stasko 11 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 13 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: MINN 28, HAY 28.

Free throws: MINN 8-14, HAY 13-19.

Three-point goals: MIN 5, HAY 6.