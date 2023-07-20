Four Honkers named to Northwoods League All-Star Team

ROCHESTER — The Northwoods League released the rosters for this year's all-star game and four Rochester Honkers will make the trip to Bismarck for the festivities.

Infielder Ben North, outfielder Kimo Fukofuka, along with pitchers Daniel Willie and Will Lavin will represent the Honkers in the game set for 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 1 in Bismarck.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

North is hitting .285 in a team-best 158 at-bats, while leading the Honkers in hits (45) and RBIs (38). He and Fukofuka are tied for the team lead in home runs (eight), and North is tied with Nico Regino with eight doubles.

Willie has been the Honkers most consistent starter with a 1.97 ERA in 32 1/3 innings and is 3-1 in five starts. Lavin has been solid in any role for the Honkers, sporting a 1.38 ERA in 26 innings across seven appearances (five starts).

The Honkers (8-8 in the second half and 26-24 overall) host the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday at Mayo Field.

