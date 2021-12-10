Friday's 5: The top 5 girls hockey performances in southeastern Minnesota this season

Each week, the Post Bulletin Sports staff will find a timely, topical list of five … somethings.

It could be anything from the Top 5 soccer uniforms in the area to the Top 5 athletes in a school’s history, or the Top 5 center fielders in Twins history. Or anything in between, or not between.

This week’s Friday’s 5: The 5 best girls hockey performances in southeastern Minnesota so far this season, which is just more than a month old:

5. Olivia Herzog, Owatonna: The senior forward took charge in back-to-back games for the Huskies, who are off to strong 6-1-0 start. Herzog is averaging a point per game, with four goals and three assists so far. She recorded six of those seven points in consecutive games, on Nov. 30 (a 3-0 victory against Buffalo) and Dec. 2 (a 9-0 win at Winona). She recorded two goals and an assist in both of those games. She scored the game-winning goal in both of those contests.

4. Mayo's baker's dozen: Rochester Mayo has two victories this season and it has shown its strengths in both -- scoring balance and strong goaltending. Those were both on display in a 9-3 Spartans' victory against Mankato West on Dec. 2. Mayo had 13 players record at least one point, and no player had more than one goal. Claire Siems (three assists) and Elizabeth Arendt (one goal, two assists) led the way in that victory. Simes and Katherine Cummings lead the Spartans in scoring so far this season, both with six points.

3. Mollie Koch, Dodge County: Just a freshman, Koch is off to a strong start for the Wildcats. While Dodge County sits at just 1-5-0 overall, four of those five losses have come by one or two goals and two of those losses have included an empty-net goal by the opposing team. Koch, though, broke through and helped D.C. to its first win of the season. She recorded and hat trick and an assist in a 7-0 win against Winona last Saturday, a game in which goalie Ida Huber notched a 12-save shutout.

2. Aliya Gricius, Winona: The freshman goalie is off to a good start once again this season. Though Winona struggles offensively, Gricius does her best to keep the Winhawks in games. She’s averaging 41.2 saves per game and bad a season-best 55 in a 6-0 loss to Onalaska on Nov. 30. Last year, Gricius averaged 48.4 saves per game, including a career-best and jaw-dropping 92 saves in a 9-0 loss to Northfield, a game in which she faced an unheard of 101 shots.

Kate Holtz

1. Kate Holtz, Austin: the senior forward had a hand in all four of the Packers goals in a 5-4 loss at Owatonna on Dec. 4. Holtz had a hat trick and an assist in the game, though the Packers lost a close one. She is currently the third-leading scorer in the Big Nine Conference (8-4—12).