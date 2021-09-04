Friday's Big Southeast District football results

Stewartville 47, Mankato East 20

STEWARTVILLE — Offense, defense, special teams.

Stewartville scored in all three phases of the game Friday night en route to an impressive season-opening victory against Mankato East at Schaefer Field.

Alex Wood and Owen Sikkink both scored two offensive touchdowns for the Tigers (1-0), while Isaac Larson scored on a 35-yard interception return and Sikkink added an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Stewartville's romp over a Big Southeast rival.

Wood scored on runs of 4 and 3 yards in the first half, and Alex Larson hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from Eli Klavetter — who passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns in his first varsity start — as the Tigers built a 21-12 halftime lead.

Larson's interception return and Sikkink's kickoff return for a TD gave Stewartville a 34-20 lead after three quarters and the Tigers broke the game open in the fourth with an 11-yard Klavetter-to-Sikkink TD pass and a 2-yard run by Sikkink, who caught four passes for 36 yards.

Klavetter completed 14 of 21 attempts as Stewartville finished with 281 yards of total offense.

Stewartville hits the road for the first time next week, when it plays at Albert Lea at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

STEWARTVILLE 47, MANKATO EAST 20

Mankato East 6-6-8-0—20

Stewartville 7-14-13-13—47

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 21

KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville got off to a nearly perfect start in its season-opener against its biggest rival.

The KoMets scored 17 first-quarter points, building a 17-0 lead, then held off a surge by Byron to beat the Bears 31-21 at KM Telecom Stadium on Friday.

The game was a rematch of last year's Section One, Class AAAA championship, in which K-M edged Byron 7-0.

KoMets' senior QB Matt Donovan, who had a monster game, scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter. After that, Emmett Ricke added a 50-yard fumble return for a TD to help K-M build its big first-quarter lead.

Broc Barwald scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left in the third to extend the lead to 24-0.

Byron answered just more than a minute later with a 13-yard scoring pass from Nick Netzke to James Durst, but Donovan scored on a 20-yard run on the KoMets' ensuing drive to push K-M's lead to 31-7 with 3:21 to go in the third.

Durst added an 82-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter and Kale Robinson threw a 2-yard TD pass as time expired to make it a 10-point game.

Donovan put up huge numbers, rushing 23 times for 204 yards and a pair of touchdown. He also had 141 yards through the air, going an efficient 6-for-8 passing.

K-M finished with 376 yards of offense, while holding Byron to 197. Bears quarterback Netzke was 12-for-24 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown.

K-M (1-0) plays at Winona next Friday, while plays its home opener against Faribault.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE 31, BYRON 21

Byron 0-0-7-14—21

K-M 17-0-14-0—31

Northfield 21, Austin 20

AUSTIN -- Northfield scored twice in the fourth quarter to win a back-and-forth game against Austin.

The host Packers led 14-7 going into the fourth quarter. Northfield tie the game at 14 before Austin went ahead on quarterback Jack Lange's 13-yard touchdown run with 10:44 to play. But the Packers missed the conversion, for a 20-14 lead, and that would prove costly.

Northfield scored on its next drive. Brayden Brakke had a 6-yard TD run with 8:44 left and the Raiders got the conversion for the decisive 21-20 lead.

Austin had a drive going in the closing minutes, but the Northfield defense held with just 59 seconds to play.

Joseph Walker rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns for Austin. He had scoring runs of 12 yards in the second quarter and 64 yards in the fourth. Lang was 3-for-9 passing for 77 yards.

Northfield had 202 yards rushing and 130 passing.

NORTHFIELD 21, AUSTIN 20

Northfield 0-7-0-14—21

Austin 0-14-0-6—20