Friday’s Boys Hockey: Carter-Kleven backstops Lourdes shutout at Highland Park

ST. PAUL — Xander Carter-Kleven stopped all 20 shots he faced to record his sixth shutout of the season, backstopping Rochester Lourdes to a 6-0 boys hockey victory at St. Paul Highland Park on Friday at Highland Arena.

Lourdes won for the fourth time in six games and improves to 11-5-0 overall.

The Eagles led 2-0 after one period and added four third-period goals to pull away.

Matt Mahoney scored twice in the win, and defenseman Charlie Kielty had a goal and an assist.

Peyton Loeslie, Brayden Magnuson and Aidan Ritter also scored for the Eagles, who outshot the Scots 29-20.

Highland Park drops to 4-8-1 overall.

The win is the second of the season for Lourdes against the Scots. The Eagles defeated them 3-2 at Graham Arena back on Dec. 4. Mahoney also scored twice in that game.

Lourdes is back in action Saturday when it hosts Breck at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena I.

LOURDES 6, HIGHLAND PARK 0

Lourdes 2-0-4 — 6

SPHP 0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes: Charlie Kielty 1 goal, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Brayden Magnuson 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Matt Mahoney 2 goals. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 20 saves (20 shots).