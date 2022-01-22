Friday’s Boys Hockey: Carter-Kleven backstops Lourdes shutout at Highland Park
Matt Mahoney scored twice and Xander Carter-Kleven stopped 20 shots as Lourdes shut out St. Paul Highland Park.
ST. PAUL — Xander Carter-Kleven stopped all 20 shots he faced to record his sixth shutout of the season, backstopping Rochester Lourdes to a 6-0 boys hockey victory at St. Paul Highland Park on Friday at Highland Arena.
Lourdes won for the fourth time in six games and improves to 11-5-0 overall.
The Eagles led 2-0 after one period and added four third-period goals to pull away.
Matt Mahoney scored twice in the win, and defenseman Charlie Kielty had a goal and an assist.
Peyton Loeslie, Brayden Magnuson and Aidan Ritter also scored for the Eagles, who outshot the Scots 29-20.
Highland Park drops to 4-8-1 overall.
The win is the second of the season for Lourdes against the Scots. The Eagles defeated them 3-2 at Graham Arena back on Dec. 4. Mahoney also scored twice in that game.
Lourdes is back in action Saturday when it hosts Breck at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena I.
LOURDES 6, HIGHLAND PARK 0
Lourdes 2-0-4 — 6
SPHP 0-0-0 — 0
Lourdes: Charlie Kielty 1 goal, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Brayden Magnuson 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Matt Mahoney 2 goals. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 20 saves (20 shots).
St. Paul Highland Park: Goalie: Ben Olson 23 saves (29 shots).