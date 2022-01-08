SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Friday’s Boys Hockey: Cothern, Mayo shut out Hibbing/Chisholm

A scoreboard of Friday’s boys hockey games

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 07, 2022 10:34 PM
Rochester Mayo appeared like it could be headed to its third tie game in a four-day span.

Then junior defenseman Will Sexton came through at the perfect time.

Sexton scored his second goal of the season with 6:56 to play in the third period to snap a scoreless tie.

That was all the offense senior goalie Tate Cothern needed, as he made 18 saves to backstop the Spartans to a 1-0 win against Hibbing/Chisholm at the Rochester Recreation Center on Friday.

It’s Mayo’s first win of the calendar year. The Spartans had played to a 3-3 tie at Northfield on Tuesday, followed by a 2-2 tie against Owatonna on Thursday.

Mayo (7-2-2 overall) looks to stay unbeaten in January when it hosts Proctor at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center.

Mayo outshot Hibbing/Chisholm 24-18 in the game. H/C goalie Brayden Boyer made 23 stops to keep his team in the game.

Neither goalie could be solved until the clock tucked under 7 minutes to play in the third. That’s when Chandler Dennis and Javan Hodge set up Sexton for the game winner — his first goal since Dec. 7, when he scored in a 13-0 win against Winona.

Mayo is now 3-0-2 in its past five games.

MAYO 1, HIBBING/CHISHOLM 0

H/C 0-0-0 — 0

Mayo 0-0-1 — 1

Hibbing/Chisholm: Goalie: Brayden Boyer 23 saves (24 shots).

Mayo: Will Sexton 1 goal; Chandler Dennis 1 assist; Javan Hodge 1 assist. Goalie: Tate Cothern 18 saves (18 shots).

Area Game

PROCTOR 3, RED WING 2

Dixon Ehlers made an incredible 65 saves, though Red Wing fell to visiting Proctor 3-2. Carson Ahern had a goal and an assist in the loss.

PROCTOR 3, RED WING 2

Proctor 2-1-0 — 3

Red Wing 0-0-2 — 2

Proctor: Cullen Solem 1 goal, 1 assist; Tanner Olson 1 assist; Dylan Haala 1 assist; Wyatt Meinheine 1 goal; Brett Bartlam 2 assists; Kennen Reyelts 1 goal. Goalie: Samuel Johnson 29 saves (30 shots).

Red Wing: Robbie Tripp 1 assist; Carson Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist; Jorgen Ulvenes 1 assist; Casey Larson 1 goal. Goalie: Dixon Ehlers 65 saves (68 shots).

