Friday’s Boys Hockey: Dodge County sophomores stand out in win at Somerset

SOMERSET, Wis. — Carl Schutz scored 90 seconds into Friday’s game, sparking the Dodge County boys hockey team to a four-goal first period en route to a 7-4 non-conference win at Somerset.

The Wildcats (14-9-0 overall) led 4-1 after one period and 7-2 after two.

Dodge County’s standout sophomores Cooper Jacobson and Gryffon Funke led the way offensively, combining for nine points. Jacobson scored two goals and assisted on two more, while Funke had five assists.

Miles Smith (two goals) and James McPeak (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point games, while Isaac Dale made 21 saves.

The Wildcats (15-9-0) play at Mankato West on Tuesday.

DODGE COUNTY 7, SOMERSET 4

Dodge County 4-3-0 — 7

Somerset 1-1-2 — 4

Dodge County: Brendon Wolesky 1 assist; Miles Smith 2 goals; Cooper Jacobson 2 goals, 2 assists; Gryffon Funke 5 assists; Carl Schutz 1 goal; James McPeak 1 goal, 1 assist; Easton Hammill 1 goal. Goalie : Isaac Dale 21 saves (25 shots).