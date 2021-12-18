Friday’s boys hockey: Fergus Falls rallies past Century; Hammill has big-time performance for D.C.

Century controlled the first period Friday night, but Fergus Falls controlled the rest.

Century built a two-goal lead in the opening 15 minutes, but visiting Fergus Falls answered immediately in the second. The Otters scored four second-period goals en route to a 6-2 non-conference boys hockey win at Graham Arena.

The loss snaps Century’s three-game winning streak and evens its record at 3-3-0 overall with one game remaining before the holiday break: A matchup with rival Owatonna at 7:15 Tuesday in Rochester.

Friday night, Jack Billings opened the scoring 12:51 in with his first varsity goal, then Jonah Ottman scored 1:49 later to make it 2-0.

The Otters (6-1-0), ranked No. 8 in the state in Class A, struck early and often in the second. Cole Zierden scored 61 seconds into the second to get Fergus Falls on the board, then Isaac Johnson scored twice and Carter Thielke once to make it 4-2 after two.

Thielke and Zierden scored again in the third.

Fergus Falls 0-4-2 — 6

Century 2-0-0 — 2

Fergus Falls: Isaac Johnson 2 goals, 1 assist; Carter Thielke 2 goals, 2 assists; Cole Zierden 2 goals, 1 assist; Ben Swanson 1 assist; Michael DeBrito 2 assists. Goalie : Ben Swanson 23 saves (25 shots).

Century: Jack Billings 1 goal; Jonah Ottman 1 goal; Bennett Pronk 2 assists; Matt Haun 1 assist. Goalies : Branigan Stalder 14 saves (18 shots); Conor Cozik 8 saves (10 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 13, MINN. RIVER 1

KASSON — Dodge County bounced back from just its second loss of the season by dominating play and the scoreboard against visiting Minnesota River on Friday at Dodge County Ice Arena.

The Wildcats (4-2-0) scored six times in the first and blew out the Bulldogs, winning by a dozen.

Big, physical defenseman Easton Hammill showed that he has plenty of offensive skill, too, with a huge night on the scoresheet. Hammill scored five goals and added two assists for a seven-point game.

Brett Ludvigson, Gavin Giesler and Gryffon Funke all had a goal and two assists, while Caeden Smith had three assists. Cooper Jacobson and Brendon Wolesky added a goal and an assist apiece.

Minnesota River 0-1-0 — 1

Dodge County 6-5-2 — 13

Minnesota River: Brooks Reicks 1 goal; Drew Simonette 1 assist. Goalie : Mitch Kotek 24 saves (37 shots).