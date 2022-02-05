Friday’s Boys Hockey: Kielty, Mahoney lead Lourdes to big road win

FAIRMONT — Charlie Kielty had a hand in half of his team’s goals and collected his second consecutive hat trick in helping Lourdes roll to a 10-4 non-conference boys hockey win at Fairmont on Friday.

Kielty — who scored three goals in a win against La Crescent-Hokah on Monday — scored three times on Friday and added two assists, for a five-point game.

Eagles forward Matthew Mahoney also recorded a hat trick as Lourdes improved to 15-6-0.

Freshman Colton Rich scored his first varsity goal and added two assists, while Brayden Swee and Henry Radke had two assists each.

Jackson Heim scored for the second straight game (and third time in four games) and AJ Ritter had one goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes outshot Fairmont 47-13; Xander Carter-Kleven made nine saves in the win.

Lourdes is back in action at Waseca on Tuesday.

LOURDES 10, FAIRMONT 4

Lourdes 3-2-5 — 10

Fairmont 1-0-3 — 4

Lourdes: Thomas Benner 1 assist; Brayden Swee 2 assists; Charlie Kielty 3 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Heim 1 goal, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist; Brayden Magnuson 1 assist; Jack Roe 1 assist; AJ Ritter 1 goal; Brody Seim 1 goal; Colton Rich 1 goal, 2 assists; Matthew Mahoney 3 goals; Henry Radke 2 assists. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 9 saves (13 shots).

Fairmont: Alexander Moeller 1 goal; Eli Anderson 1 goal; Brock Lutterman 1 goal; Thomas Claeys 1 goal; Matthew Cone 2 assists; Hudson Artz 3 assists; Lincoln Becker 2 assists. Goalie : Carson Johnson 37 saves (47 shots).

• • • • •

ADVERTISEMENT

DODGE COUNTY 6, HOPKINS 3

KASSON — Dodge County won for the sixth time in seven games, beating visiting Hopkins 6-3 on Friday night at Dodge County Ice Arena.

The Wildcats improve to 13-8-0 overall in advance of Saturday’s home game against Minneapolis, the No. 5-ranked team in the state in Class A.

No individual statistics were reported from Friday’s game.