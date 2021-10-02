Friday's District 9-South football results

Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

GRAND MEADOW -- Dustin Copley rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns as Grand Meadow outscored LeRoy-Ostrander 44-36.

Copley, who had 26 rushing attempts, scored on runs of 50, 30, 65 and 4 yards.

Taylor Glynn rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns for the Superlarks and he was 6-for-8 passing for 97 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jace Kraft. Copley also caught three passes for 57 yards.

Grand Meadow (4-1) had 417 total yards, including 320 rushing.

Quarterback Chase Johnson had a big game for L-O (3-2). He rushed for 188 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 3, 4, 8 and 4 yards. He was also 7-for-19 passing for 151 yards and a TD. Tristan Lewison had four catches for 79 yards and a TD.

The Cardinals finished with 363 total yards, 212 on the ground.

LeRoy-Ostradner 7-14-7-8 -- 36

Grand Meadow 12-20-6-6 -- 44

Southland 46, Spring Grove 14

SPRING GROVE -- Brendan Kennedy had a big night running the ball and receiving as Southland toppled Spring Grove 46-14.

Kennedy rushed for 145 yards and fourth touchdowns. He scored on runs of 2, 20, 5 and 7 yards. He also caught five passes for 133 yards with catches of 44 and 48 yards.

Christian Luthe, a 260-pound fullback, added 79 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Rebels. He scored on runs of 9, 3 and 5 yards.

Southland quarterback Harrison Hanna was 7-for-12 passing for 150 yards. The Rebels (3-2) finished with 404 yards of offense, 254 on the ground.

Spring Grove (2-2) had 239 total yards, 164 passing.

Elijah Solum was 2-for-5 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown before suffering an injury. Tysen Grinde took over at QB and he finished 7-for-18 for 104 yards and and TD. Carson Gerard had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown and Caleb Griffin had two catches for 33 yards and a TD.

Southland 8-24-7-7 -- 46

Spring Grove 0-14-0-0 - 14

Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8

MADELIA -- Cayden Tollefsrud had a big night with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Mabel-Canton clobbered Madelia 45-8.

Tollefsrud’s scores included a 66-yard jaunt.

The Cougars (3-2) blocked a punt and Jordan Larson recovered it in the end zone.

M-C finished with 274 yards rushing, 24 passing. Madelia had 136 yards of total offense.

Tyler Larson had 82 yards rushing on seven carries for M-C.

Mabel-Canton-24-21-0-0 -- 45

Madelia-0-0-8-0--8

Houston 12, Lyle/Pacelli 6, 2 OT

HOUSTON -- Houston notched its first win this season, getting it done in double overtime as it beat Lyle/Pacelli 12-6.

Isaac Heyer scores both of Houston’s touchdowns. He got one on an 18-yard run in the first quarter and then scored on a 10-yard run in the second overtime.

Houston moved to 1-4 with the win. Lyle/Pacelli is 0-3 in the conference, 0-4 overall.

Houston came through with great defense to end the game. After L/P got a 7-yard gain on first down in the second OT, the Hurricanes stopped the Athletics three times from the 3. Aydin Florin tipped the final pass to preserve Houston’s win.

Lyle/Pacelli-0-6-0-0-0-0-- 6

Houston-0-0-0-6-0-6--12