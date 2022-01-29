Friday's Girls Hockey: Rich lifts Dodge County to OT win against section rival

KASSON — McKenzie Rich scored twice Friday night, including the game-winning goal in overtime as Dodge County beat Owatonna 2-1 in a matchup of Section One, Class AA rivals at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Rich scored the game's first goal, in the second period, but Owatonna answered with a Kendra Bogen goal a short time later to tie the score 1-1. That's how the score remained until Rich struck again in OT, to help the Wildcats win their third consecutive game and improve to 12-10-0 overall.

Ida Huber made 24 saves in the victory, while Ava Wolfe made 42 stops for Owatonna (12-8-2).

DODGE COUNTY 2, OWATONNA 1, OT

Owatonna 0-1-0-0 — 1

Dodge Co. 0-1-0-1 — 2

Owatonna: Kendra Bogen 1 goal; Ezra Oien 1 assist. Goalie : Ava Wolfe 42 saves (44 shots).