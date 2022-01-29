SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Friday's Girls Hockey: Rich lifts Dodge County to OT win against section rival

Dodge County earned a key victory against a strong Section 1AA rival on Friday.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 29, 2022 12:13 AM
Share

KASSON — McKenzie Rich scored twice Friday night, including the game-winning goal in overtime as Dodge County beat Owatonna 2-1 in a matchup of Section One, Class AA rivals at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Rich scored the game's first goal, in the second period, but Owatonna answered with a Kendra Bogen goal a short time later to tie the score 1-1. That's how the score remained until Rich struck again in OT, to help the Wildcats win their third consecutive game and improve to 12-10-0 overall.

Ida Huber made 24 saves in the victory, while Ava Wolfe made 42 stops for Owatonna (12-8-2).

DODGE COUNTY 2, OWATONNA 1, OT

Owatonna 0-1-0-0 — 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge Co. 0-1-0-1 — 2

Owatonna: Kendra Bogen 1 goal; Ezra Oien 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Wolfe 42 saves (44 shots).

Dodge County: McKenzie Rich 2 goals; Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Natalie Ahern 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 24 saves (25 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYLIVEKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRONOWATONNA
What to read next
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
January 28, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
January 28, 2022 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 28, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 28, 2022 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports