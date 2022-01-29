Friday's Girls Hockey: Rich lifts Dodge County to OT win against section rival
Dodge County earned a key victory against a strong Section 1AA rival on Friday.
KASSON — McKenzie Rich scored twice Friday night, including the game-winning goal in overtime as Dodge County beat Owatonna 2-1 in a matchup of Section One, Class AA rivals at Dodge County Ice Arena.
Rich scored the game's first goal, in the second period, but Owatonna answered with a Kendra Bogen goal a short time later to tie the score 1-1. That's how the score remained until Rich struck again in OT, to help the Wildcats win their third consecutive game and improve to 12-10-0 overall.
Ida Huber made 24 saves in the victory, while Ava Wolfe made 42 stops for Owatonna (12-8-2).
DODGE COUNTY 2, OWATONNA 1, OT
Owatonna 0-1-0-0 — 1
Dodge Co. 0-1-0-1 — 2
Owatonna: Kendra Bogen 1 goal; Ezra Oien 1 assist. Goalie: Ava Wolfe 42 saves (44 shots).
Dodge County: McKenzie Rich 2 goals; Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Natalie Ahern 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 24 saves (25 shots).