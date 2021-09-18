Friday's high school football highlights

FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST

• The Stewartville defense held No. 10-ranked Faribault scoreless in the second half and quarterback Eli Klavetter threw for 292 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 9-ranked Tigers prevailed 35-26.

• Bennett Ellsworth passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and Mayo rolled past rival Century 42-0. Cayden Holcomb had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

• Red Wing got its first football win since 2017, beating Albert Lea 38-14. Quarterback Cooper Chandler ran for three touchdowns and also threw for one.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Carson Hammel rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns as Cannon Falls improved to 3-0 with a 57-21 win over Pine Island.

• Owen Garness rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns while Boe Munnikhuysen added 129 yards rushing with one TD run and one TD pass as Triton toppled Dover-Eyota 48-19.

• Chatfield’s defense held Caledonia scoreless and the Gophers beat the Warriors for the first time since 2013, 30-0. Sam Backer scored two touchdowns, one on a 56-yard interception return and one on a 67-yard run. He also passed for a touchdown. Backer finished with 163 yards rushing.

• Caleb Mueller had two short rushing touchdowns, was 4-for-6 passing for 100 yards, and he also intercepted two passes on defense as Lewiston-Altura shutout La Crescent-Hokah 35-0. Brennan Corcoran returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and had an interception for the Cardinals.

• Hunter Tentis passed for 94 yards on 5-for-8 accuracy and also rushed for 93 with three touchdowns as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33-0.

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTICT

• Quarterback Brady Koeppel, who had earlier ran for one touchdown and thrown for another, ran in a 2-point conversion with 1:11 left to lift St. Charles past Goodhue 34-33. Jett Thoerson scored on a 4-yard run to pull the Saints within one. He finished with 155 yards rushing and two TDs. Will Opsahl was 20-for-24 passing for 197 yards and the two scores for Goodhue while Malakye Parker rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown.

• Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 1-ranked Blossoms’ 33-6 win over United South Central. Colin Jordison had 177 yards in receptions, including a 96-yard touchdown catch. Blooming Prairie’s Ezra Kiley led the defense with three sacks.

• Tate Gilbertson threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns in Winona Cotter’s 33-12 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Luke Gardner had 103 yards in receptions and also ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown.

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

• Eli Solum passed for 232 yards and three TDs and he added 62 yards rushing and the winning touchdown on the ground as Spring Grove nipped Mabel-Canton 28-26. Solum's 56-yard run in the third quarter was the final score of the game. Cayden Tollefsrud rushed 170 yards and three TDs for M-C and he also caught a touchdown pass.

• Taylor Glynn rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and he passed for 85 yards as Grad Meadow blanked Houston 38-0. Dustin Copley ran for 118 yards and three TDs for the Superlarks.

• Senior running back J.T. Rein led Lanesboro to a key 38-27 win over fellow power LeRoy-Ostander, rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Lanesboro is No. 5-ranked in Nine-Man. L-O quarterback Chase Johnson passed for 206 yards and ran for 108.

• Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and also ran in a pair of 2-point conversions as Mabel-Canton beat Kingsland 28-14. Tyler Larson rushed for 95 yards and one TD for M-C.