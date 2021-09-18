SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Friday's high school football highlights

Top and notable performances.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 17, 2021 08:55 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST

• The Stewartville defense held No. 10-ranked Faribault scoreless in the second half and quarterback Eli Klavetter threw for 292 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 9-ranked Tigers prevailed 35-26.

Bennett Ellsworth passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and Mayo rolled past rival Century 42-0. Cayden Holcomb had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

• Red Wing got its first football win since 2017, beating Albert Lea 38-14. Quarterback Cooper Chandler ran for three touchdowns and also threw for one.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Carson Hammel rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns as Cannon Falls improved to 3-0 with a 57-21 win over Pine Island.

Owen Garness rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns while Boe Munnikhuysen added 129 yards rushing with one TD run and one TD pass as Triton toppled Dover-Eyota 48-19.

• Chatfield’s defense held Caledonia scoreless and the Gophers beat the Warriors for the first time since 2013, 30-0. Sam Backer scored two touchdowns, one on a 56-yard interception return and one on a 67-yard run. He also passed for a touchdown. Backer finished with 163 yards rushing.

Caleb Mueller had two short rushing touchdowns, was 4-for-6 passing for 100 yards, and he also intercepted two passes on defense as Lewiston-Altura shutout La Crescent-Hokah 35-0. Brennan Corcoran returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and had an interception for the Cardinals.

Hunter Tentis passed for 94 yards on 5-for-8 accuracy and also rushed for 93 with three touchdowns as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33-0.

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTICT

• Quarterback Brady Koeppel, who had earlier ran for one touchdown and thrown for another, ran in a 2-point conversion with 1:11 left to lift St. Charles past Goodhue 34-33. Jett Thoerson scored on a 4-yard run to pull the Saints within one. He finished with 155 yards rushing and two TDs. Will Opsahl was 20-for-24 passing for 197 yards and the two scores for Goodhue while Malakye Parker rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown.

• Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 1-ranked Blossoms’ 33-6 win over United South Central. Colin Jordison had 177 yards in receptions, including a 96-yard touchdown catch. Blooming Prairie’s Ezra Kiley led the defense with three sacks.

Tate Gilbertson threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns in Winona Cotter’s 33-12 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Luke Gardner had 103 yards in receptions and also ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown.

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

Eli Solum passed for 232 yards and three TDs and he added 62 yards rushing and the winning touchdown on the ground as Spring Grove nipped Mabel-Canton 28-26. Solum's 56-yard run in the third quarter was the final score of the game. Cayden Tollefsrud rushed 170 yards and three TDs for M-C and he also caught a touchdown pass.

Taylor Glynn rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and he passed for 85 yards as Grad Meadow blanked Houston 38-0. Dustin Copley ran for 118 yards and three TDs for the Superlarks.

• Senior running back J.T. Rein led Lanesboro to a key 38-27 win over fellow power LeRoy-Ostander, rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Lanesboro is No. 5-ranked in Nine-Man. L-O quarterback Chase Johnson passed for 206 yards and ran for 108.

Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and also ran in a pair of 2-point conversions as Mabel-Canton beat Kingsland 28-14. Tyler Larson rushed for 95 yards and one TD for M-C.

