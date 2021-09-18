Friday's High School Football Schedule, Scores
Southeastern Minnesota high school football scores
Week 3 High School Football
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Big Southeast District —
Mayo 42, Century 0
Northfield 31, John Marshall 7
Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0
Red Wing 38, Albert Lea 14
Stewartville 35, Faribault 26
New Prague 56, Austin 30
Southeast District —
Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 21
Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0
Lewiston-Altura 35, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Lake City 46, Lourdes 32
P-E-M 33, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19
Mid-Southeast District —
St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33
Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6
Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
District 9-South —
Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26
Grand Meadow 38, Houston 0
Southland 36, Kingsland 14
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 42, Lyle/Pacelli 14