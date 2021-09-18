SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Friday's High School Football Schedule, Scores

Southeastern Minnesota high school football scores

Football Results Scores graphic
September 17, 2021 10:58 PM
Share

Week 3 High School Football

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Big Southeast District —

Mayo 42, Century 0

Northfield 31, John Marshall 7

Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing 38, Albert Lea 14

Stewartville 35, Faribault 26

Northfield 31, John Marshall 7

New Prague 56, Austin 30

Southeast District —

Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 21

Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0

Lewiston-Altura 35, La Crescent-Hokah 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake City 46, Lourdes 32

P-E-M 33, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19

Mid-Southeast District —

St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33

Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6

Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

ADVERTISEMENT

District 9-South —

Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26

Grand Meadow 38, Houston 0

Southland 36, Kingsland 14

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 42, Lyle/Pacelli 14

Related Topics: FOOTBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports