Sports | Prep

Friday's high school football scores

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 08, 2021 09:18 PM
WEEK 6 HS FOOTBALL

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Big Southeast District —

Owatonna 41, John Marshall 0

Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21

Mankato East 58, Albert Lea 0

Mayo 45, New Prague 0

Northfield 28, Century 14

Faribault 40, Winona 0

Southeast District —

Cannon Falls 54, La Crescent-Hokah 12

St. Charles 40, Dover-Eyota 32

Chatfield 40, Goodhue 15

Caledonia 15, Lourdes 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35, Pine Island 14

Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT

Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Mid-Southeast District —

Faribault B.A. 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26

Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8

District 9-South —

Grand Meadow 35, Southland 0

Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14

Kingsland 54, Lyle/Pacelli 6

Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6

• • • • •

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Big Southeast District —

Austin at Mankato West, 1 p.m.

Byron at Red Wing, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Southeast District —

Blooming Prairie at G-F-W, 2 p.m.

