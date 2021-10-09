Friday's high school football scores
Scores of area high school games.
WEEK 6 HS FOOTBALL
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Big Southeast District —
Owatonna 41, John Marshall 0
Stewartville 28, Kasson-Mantorville 21
Mankato East 58, Albert Lea 0
Mayo 45, New Prague 0
Northfield 28, Century 14
Faribault 40, Winona 0
Southeast District —
Cannon Falls 54, La Crescent-Hokah 12
St. Charles 40, Dover-Eyota 32
Chatfield 40, Goodhue 15
Caledonia 15, Lourdes 0
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35, Pine Island 14
Triton 43, Lewiston-Altura 42, 2OT
Lake City 40, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
Mid-Southeast District —
Faribault B.A. 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26
Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8
District 9-South —
Grand Meadow 35, Southland 0
Houston 28, Mabel-Canton 14
Kingsland 54, Lyle/Pacelli 6
Lanesboro 64, Nicollet 20
LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Spring Grove 6
• • • • •
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Big Southeast District —
Austin at Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Byron at Red Wing, 3:30 p.m.
Mid-Southeast District —
Blooming Prairie at G-F-W, 2 p.m.