Friday's high school highlights

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Rylee Nelson had 7 kills, 19 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Goodhue 3-0. Joslyn Carlson had 8 kills, 14 digs and 3 blocks for Goodhue.

• Annika Larson had 12 kills and Maddie Converwe had 31 set assists as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Byron 3-0. Alexis Nelson had 11 kills for Byron and Clara Hoegh had 36 set assists.

• Jaci Winchell had 23 assists and Halle Hustad had 10 kills and two blocks in Cannon Falls’ 2-0 win over Westbrook-Walnut Grove 2-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Byron got a goal from Olivia Amundson, assisted by Briella Babcock as it scored a dramatic 1-0 win over Lourdes. The Bears got their lone goal in the second half in knocking off No. 5-ranked Lourdes. Byron goalie Emily Anderson had seven saves.