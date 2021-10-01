SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Friday's high school highlights

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 01, 2021 04:26 PM
VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Rylee Nelson had 7 kills, 19 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Goodhue 3-0. Joslyn Carlson had 8 kills, 14 digs and 3 blocks for Goodhue.

Annika Larson had 12 kills and Maddie Converwe had 31 set assists as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Byron 3-0. Alexis Nelson had 11 kills for Byron and Clara Hoegh had 36 set assists.

Jaci Winchell had 23 assists and Halle Hustad had 10 kills and two blocks in Cannon Falls’ 2-0 win over Westbrook-Walnut Grove 2-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron got a goal from Olivia Amundson, assisted by Briella Babcock as it scored a dramatic 1-0 win over Lourdes. The Bears got their lone goal in the second half in knocking off No. 5-ranked Lourdes. Byron goalie Emily Anderson had seven saves.

