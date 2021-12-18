Friday's high school highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE



Jub Ogak led the way 16 points and eight rebounds as Century rolled to a 62-25 victory over Albert Lea.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE



Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone scored 14 points each as Stewartville defeated Pine Island 50. Matt Horkey hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Pine Island.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE



Parker McQuin scored 16 points and Carter Todd added 15 as La Crescent nipped Rushford-Peterson 47-45 in overtime. Malachi Bunke had 19 points to spark R-P and Justin Ruberg scored 15.

GOPHER CONFERENCE



Isaac Matti tallied 21 points and Ethan Pack added 17 as Hayfield posted a nice 69-43 victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE



Roman Warmka tallied 25 points and Jace Kraft chipped in 16 as Grand Meadow defeated Houston 61-39. Tanner Kubitz netted 19 points for the Hurricanes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Austin grabbed a 16-point halftime lead and then cruised past Owatonna 66-53. Olivia Walsh scored 20 points for the Packers. Five Austin players had at least eight points.

• Future Division I players Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt combined for 51 points in John Marshall’s 70-44 win over Faribault. Meister had 27 points and Hurt 24.

• Hannah Hanson scored 26 points and Izabell Ruskell hit six 3-pointers and totaled 20 points in Mayo's 76-65 win over Mankato West.

• Taylor Clarey scored 28 points and Jordyn Sutton had 14 as Century knocked off Albert Lea 63-55 in Big Nine Conference action.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Freshman Kendra Harvey kept up her 20-point game barrage this season, totaling 20 again as Byron beat Cannon Falls 43-26. The Bears held the Bombers to just nine first-half points.

• Natalie Bremer poured in 26 while Ella Matzke dropped in four 3-pointers and had 16 points and Lake City defeated Kasson-Mantorville 83-58.

• Lourdes beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 54-37 as CJ Adamson led the way for the Eagles with 27 points. She hit three 3-pointers. Emily Bowron added nine points on three made 3-pointers and Ella Hopkins also had nine points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Malie Nelson poured in 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Dover-Eyota cruised past Lewiston-Altura 71-51. Sierra Kreidermacher had 19 points and five rebounds for L-A.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Hope Erickson scored 15 points and Kinley Soiney 13 in Mabel-Canton’s 42-22 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.

• Spring Grove limited Southland to 10 first-half points and cruised to a 54-45 win. Jordian Leahy had 23 points for the Lions. Addyson McHugh had 12. Bailey Johnson poured in 19 for the Rebels.

• Kendyl Queensland had 19 poins and Grand Meadow beat Houston 51-37. The Superlarks held the Hurricanes to 14 first-half points.

• Anika Reiland had 14 points, Emily Miner 12 and Audrey Webster 11 in Kingsland’s 50-47 win over Lanesboro. Kaci Ruen had 19 points for Lanesboro.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Hayfield senior Aine Stasko turned in one of the best offensive performances ever for a Hayfield girls basketball player, scoring 40 points in the Vikings' 93-31 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Stasko nailed 9 of 10 shots from beyon the arc. Chelsea Christopherson added 18 points for the Vikings.

• Haven Carlson poured in 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Blooming Prairie's 47-33 win over Medford. Shawntee Snyder had six points and 10 rebounds, and Anna Pauly had 11 points and nine rebounds.

GYMNASTICS

