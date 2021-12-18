SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Friday's high school highlights

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 17, 2021 08:57 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

  • Jub Ogak led the way 16 points and eight rebounds as Century rolled to a 62-25 victory over Albert Lea.
  • Mekhi Collins scored 27 points and Louis Magers added 22 as Mankato West topped Mayo 67-54. Alex Miller led Mayo with 18 points.
  • Brayden Williams drained six 3-pointers and had 24 points while Evan Dushek chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds as Owatonna got past host Austin 62-52. Gage Manahan led Austin with 20 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

  • Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone scored 14 points each as Stewartville defeated Pine Island 50. Matt Horkey hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Pine Island.
  • Justin Wohlers scored 23 points, Hunter Lorenson had 18 and Keegan Ryan recorded a double-double with 10 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds as Lake City collected a 69-60 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Camden Holecek and Mason Flom scored 13 points each for K-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

  • Parker McQuin scored 16 points and Carter Todd added 15 as La Crescent nipped Rushford-Peterson 47-45 in overtime. Malachi Bunke had 19 points to spark R-P and Justin Ruberg scored 15.
  • Thomas Menk (24 points), Kyle Fredrickson (22) and Collin Bonow (20) all hit the 20-point plateau as Lewiston-Altura rolled past Dover-Eyota 82-49. Elvis Pina led D-E with 16 points.
  • Chris Peiper scored a career-high 26 points as Caledonia toppled Fillmore Central 86-48. Reid Klug added 14 points for the Warriors while Jayce Kiehne led Fillmore Central with 15 points.
  • Aeron Stevens pumped in 33 points and Peyton Schumacher added 15 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville bumped off Chatfield 71-50.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

  • Isaac Matti tallied 21 points and Ethan Pack added 17 as Hayfield posted a nice 69-43 victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43.
  • Clay Nielsen led a balanced attack with 13 points as Randolph bested Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70-50. Brady Nutter had 15 points for W-E-M.
  • Drew Kittelson had a huge game with 36 points and 17 rebounds as Blooming Prairie outscored Medford 85-81. Zack Hein added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blossoms while Henry Grayson poured in 35 points for Medford.
  • Laden Nerison scored 18 points and Trevor Steberg collected 15 as Kenyon-Wanamingo turned back United South Central 86-54.
  • Levi Royston had 19 points and eight rebounds as LeRoy-Ostrander slipped past Mabel-Canton 48-42.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

  • Roman Warmka tallied 25 points and Jace Kraft chipped in 16 as Grand Meadow defeated Houston 61-39. Tanner Kubitz netted 19 points for the Hurricanes.
  • Jayden Brink scored 19 points and Walker Erdman scored 17 as Kingsland nipped Lanesboro 58-53.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Austin grabbed a 16-point halftime lead and then cruised past Owatonna 66-53. Olivia Walsh scored 20 points for the Packers. Five Austin players had at least eight points.

• Future Division I players Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt combined for 51 points in John Marshall’s 70-44 win over Faribault. Meister had 27 points and Hurt 24.

Hannah Hanson scored 26 points and Izabell Ruskell hit six 3-pointers and totaled 20 points in Mayo's 76-65 win over Mankato West.

Taylor Clarey scored 28 points and Jordyn Sutton had 14 as Century knocked off Albert Lea 63-55 in Big Nine Conference action.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Freshman Kendra Harvey kept up her 20-point game barrage this season, totaling 20 again as Byron beat Cannon Falls 43-26. The Bears held the Bombers to just nine first-half points.
Natalie Bremer poured in 26 while Ella Matzke dropped in four 3-pointers and had 16 points and Lake City defeated Kasson-Mantorville 83-58.

• Lourdes beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 54-37 as CJ Adamson led the way for the Eagles with 27 points. She hit three 3-pointers. Emily Bowron added nine points on three made 3-pointers and Ella Hopkins also had nine points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Malie Nelson poured in 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Dover-Eyota cruised past Lewiston-Altura 71-51. Sierra Kreidermacher had 19 points and five rebounds for L-A.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Hope Erickson scored 15 points and Kinley Soiney 13 in Mabel-Canton’s 42-22 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.

• Spring Grove limited Southland to 10 first-half points and cruised to a 54-45 win. Jordian Leahy had 23 points for the Lions. Addyson McHugh had 12. Bailey Johnson poured in 19 for the Rebels.

Kendyl Queensland had 19 poins and Grand Meadow beat Houston 51-37. The Superlarks held the Hurricanes to 14 first-half points.

Anika Reiland had 14 points, Emily Miner 12 and Audrey Webster 11 in Kingsland’s 50-47 win over Lanesboro. Kaci Ruen had 19 points for Lanesboro.

GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Hayfield senior Aine Stasko turned in one of the best offensive performances ever for a Hayfield girls basketball player, scoring 40 points in the Vikings' 93-31 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Stasko nailed 9 of 10 shots from beyon the arc. Chelsea Christopherson added 18 points for the Vikings.

Haven Carlson poured in 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Blooming Prairie's 47-33 win over Medford. Shawntee Snyder had six points and 10 rebounds, and Anna Pauly had 11 points and nine rebounds.

GYMNASTICS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

  • Alison Malecha of Northfield won the all-around and the bars as Northfield defeated Mayo, Century and John Marshall in a four-team event. Mia Tiede of runner-up Mayo won the vault and Lauren Pavelko of third-placed Century won the beam.
