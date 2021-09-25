Friday's Mid-Southeast District football results

Fillmore Central 19, Bethlehem Academy 8

HARMONY -- Dillon O’Connor threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and Fillmore Central scored all three of its TDs in the first half in a 19-8 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

O’Connor was 9-for-16 passing. Jayce Kiehne caught three passes for 100 yards and a TD while Alec Sikkink had four catches for 59 yards and a TD.

Sikkink also rushed for 77 yards while Bryce Corson ran for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Fillmore Central had 325 total yards, 212 passing and 113 rushing.

B.A. was held to 92 total yards, 55 rushing and 37 passing.

Bethlehem Academy 0-0-0-8 -- 8

Fillmore Central 7-12-0-0 -- 19

Blooming Prairie 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Tyler Archer got it started by taking the opening kick off back for a touchdown and Blooming Prairie never looked back as it stormed out to a 41-0 halftime lead.

Archer also added a 49-yard rushing touchdown to his night as well, finishing with 78 yards on just four carries. Cole Wangen recorded 85 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries.

Quarterback Drew Kittleson was 4 for 5 with 81 yards and two touchdowns that were hauled in by Colin Jordison and Carson Brennecke.

Blooming Prairie 47, WEM 0

WEM 0-0-0-0 — 0

BP 20-21-0-6 — 47