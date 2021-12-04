Friday's Rochester boys basketball results

Lourdes 56, Waseca 55

WASECA -- Lourdes held on in the second half to pull out a narrow 56-55 win over Waseca in non-conference play on Friday night.

The Bluejays are the defending Class AA state champions, but they have had a big turnover of players since a year ago.

Parker Dunham poured in a career-high 23 points for Lourdes while Aidan Jahns had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Lourdes led 31-23 at the half. The Eagles were 20-for-34 at the line and Waseca was 19-for-26.

LOURDES (56)

Kin Berry 2 P; Nathan Renier 2 P; Aidan Jahns 10 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 9 P; Sam Theobald 2 P, 1 R; Nick Bowron 3 P, 3 R; Kevin Adeng-Kur 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Parker Dunham 23 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT.

WASECA (55)

No stats provided.

Halftime: LOUR 31, WAS 23.

Free throws: LOUR 20-34, WAS 19-26.

Three-point goals: LOUR 4, WAS na.