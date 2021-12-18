Friday's Rochester boys basketball results

Century 62, Albert Lea 25

ALBERT LEA — Century earned its second win in two nights as the Panthers posted a 62-25 road victory over Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference play on Friday.

Jub Ogak sparked the Panthers with 16 points and eight rebounds as Century built a 35-13 lead at the half and rolled to the victory.

Ethan Wills tallied 12 points for Century and Jaden Wysocki chipped in with 11.

Century 62, Albert Lea 25

CENTURY (62)

Jub Ogak 16 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Ethan Binnicker 7 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Johnson 2 P; Jaden Wysocki 11 P, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 2 P; Ethan Wills 12 P, 2 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 6 P, 7 R; Shaun Wysocki 3 P; Ryan Ohm 2 P; Luke Kottom 1 P.

ALBERT LEA (25)

No stats provided.

Halftime: CENT 35, AL 13.

Free throws: CENT 7-10, AL 7-13.

Three-point goals: CENT 7, AL na.

Mankato West 67, Mayo 54

Mankato West only had four players score, but three hit double digits in a 67-54 Big Nine Conference win over Mayo.

Mekhi Collins scored 27 points and Louis Magers added 22 for the visiting Scarlets, who led 29-21 at the break.

"Mankato West is a tough opponent and they made it difficult for us tonight," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "We did a better job defending in the second half."

Alex Miller paced Mayo with 18 points while Jayson Knoepke and Makuei Riek added nine each.

Mankato West 67, Mayo 54

MANKATO WEST (67)

Aidan Corbett 11 P, 1 3-PT; Cornell Ayers 4 P; Mekhi Collins 27 P, 1 3-PT; Louis Magers 22 P.

MAYO (54)

Jayson Knoepke 9 P, 3 3-PT; Makuei Riek 9 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Yaih Marial 4 P; KaiRee Gadson 2 P; Alex Gyarmaty 5 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 2 P; Alex Miller 18 P.

Halftime: WEST 29, MAYO 21.

Free throws: WEST 10-14, MAYO 8-12.

Three-point goals: WEST 2, MAYO 6

