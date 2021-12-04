Friday's Rochester girls basketball results

Mayo 73, Winona 41

WINONA — Mayo had nine players score and overwhelmed Winona 73-41 in the Big Nine Conference game.

The Spartans, who moved to 2-0 on the season, had five players score at least nine points. Izabell Ruskell had 18 points with six 3-pointers for Mayo. Adit Koth had 14 points, Hannah Hanson 12, Taylor Hill 10 and Ava Miller nine.

Mayo led 30-20 at intermission. The Winhawks struggled mightily from the free throw line, connecting on just 7 of 26 attempts.

Mayo 73, Winona 41

MAYO (73)

Adit Koth 14 P, 1 3-PT; Kianna Young 2 P; Izabell Ruskell 18 P, 6 3-PT; Taylor Hill 10 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 12 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brede 1 P; Vicki Marial 4 P; Ava Miller 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 3 P.

WINONA (41)

No stats submitted.

Halftime: MAYO 30, WIN 20.

Free throws: MAYO 8-14, WIN 7-26.

Three-point goals: MAYO 11, WIN 0.

Lourdes 63, Pine Island 32

PINE ISLAND — Lourdes opened the season with a flourish as the Eagles defeated Pine Island 63-32 in Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday night.

Emily Bowron scored 20 points to pace Lourdes, and CJ Adamson added 19. Bowron made four of the Eagles' nine 3-pointers.

Lourdes (1-0, 1-0 HVL) led 35-22 at the half and then went on a 28-10 scoring run over the final 18 minutes. Eagles coach Mark Kellen said Grace Skinner and Allie Restovich had strong defensive games.

Reese Koenen scored nine points for Pine Island (1-1).

Lourdes 63, Pine Island 32

LOURDES (63)

CJ Adamson 19 P, 2 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 20 P, 4 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 3 P; Elle Hopkins 7 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Skinner 2 P; Caroline Daly 4 P; Allie Restovich 5 P, 1 3-PT.

PINE ISLAND (32)

Reese Koenen 9 P; Rebecca Stolp 2 P; Bethany Dick 2 P; Noelle Douglas 6 P; Krista Holzer 5 P; Madison Hudson 8 P.

Halftime: LOUR 35, PI 22.

Free throws: LOUR 4-8, PI 5-8.

Three-point goals: LOUR 9, PI na.

Austin 57, John Marshall 51

AUSTIN — Austin made things tough on John Marshall and came away with a hard-fought 57-51 Big Nine Conference win.

"Austin does a lot of things well; they shot the lights out in the first half," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "They will be a favorite in their section. We had some of the typical first-game jitters and let them get a good lead. But once we settled down, we came back strong."

John Marshall star center Lilly Meister poured in 34 points. Ava Haglund had eight points for the Rockets and Katie Hurt six.

JM had its deficit trimmed to four points with 3 minutes left but could get no closer.

Austin got 28 points from Hope Dudycha, with her hitting eight 3-pointers. Austin finished with 12 3-pointers.

Austin 57, John Marshall 51

JOHN MARSHALL (51)

Katie Hurt 6 P; Ava Haglund 8 P, 2 3-PT; Lilly Meister 34 P, 2 3-PT; Brianna Aikens 3 P, 1 3-PT.

AUSTIN (57)

Gracie Schmitt 2 P; Ruby Kvam 6 P, 2 3-PT; Marissa Shute 5 P, 1 3-PT; Hope Dudycha 28 P, 8 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 4 P; Olivia Walsh 12 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 39, JM 27.

Free throws: JM 10-12, AUS 10-13.

Three-point goals: JM 5, AUS 12.

Mabel-Canton 59, Schaeffer Academy 25

MABEL -- Kinley Soiney had a double-double and was one of three Mabel-Canton players to score in double figures in a 59-25 win over Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference play on Friday night.

Camryn Cox led Mabel-Canton with 14 points, Soiney had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Thea Snyder also chipped in 12 points.

Gabriella Buehler led Schaeffer with seven points. The Lions managed to score just two points in the second half.

Mabel-Canton 59, Schaeffer Academy 25

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (25)

Kate Friese 4 P; Linnea Ekbom 6 P; Winona Morgan 4 P; Gabriella Buehler 7 P, 1 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 4 P.

MABEL-CANTON (59)

Gwen Tollefsrud 5 R; Camryn Cox 14 P; Thea Snyder 12 P, 2 3-PT; MaKenzie Kelly 8 P; Katrinda Whalen 6 P; Sahara Morken 2 P; Hope Erickson 5 P; Kinley Soiney 12 P, 10 R.

Halftime: MC 34, SA 23.

Free throws: SA 10-18, MC 13-23.

Three-point goals: SA 1, MC 2.