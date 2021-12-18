Friday's Rochester girls basketball results

Century 63, Albert Lea 55

Taylor Clarey scored 28 points and Jordyn Sutton had 14 as Century knocked off Albert Lea 63-55 in Big Nine Conference action.

Albert Lea led the Panthers 29-28 at intermission.

"I'm so proud of this team,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “We went into half down one after having a little trouble finding our rhythm both offensively and defensively. The girls came out and attacked offensively, locked down on defense and hit the boards. As we built more confidence our shots started dropping and we found the open lanes.”

Clarey likes the direction of his team.

“This team has grown and is figuring out how to finish and pull the close ones out,” he said.

ALBERT LEA (55)

Morgan Luhring 6 P, 2 3-PT; Annika Veldman 10 P; Taya Jeffrey 19 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Juveland 6 P, 1 3-PT; Kendall Kenis 12 P, 2 3-PT; Neveah Wacholz 2 P.

CENTURY (63)

Jordyn Sutton 14 P; Taylor Clarey 28 P, 5 3-PT; Bailey Klote 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nora Lynch 2 P; Audrey Whitney 7 P; Ella Zmolek 7 P.

Halftime: AL 29, CENT 28.

Free throws: AL 15-18, CENT 13-19.

Three-point goals: AL 6, CENT 6.

John Marshall 70, Faribault 44

Future Division I players Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt combined for 51 points in John Marshall’s 70-44 win over Faribault.

Meister had 27 points and Hurt 24.

The Rockets made a living from the free throw line, hitting 21 of 34 attempts.

JM moved to 3-0 in the Big Nine and 3-1 overall.

FARIBAULT (44)

Reagan Drengenberg 7 P; Isabel Herda 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Reuvers 13 P, 1 3-PT; Halle Rice 2 P; Jamie Adamek 2 P; Aaliyah 1 P; Nikki Hausen 4 P; Rylee Sietsema 6 P; Meredith Umbreit 2 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (70)

Katie Hurt 24 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Haglund 2 P; Olivia Gorden 1 P; Elli Biermeier 1 P; Lilly Meister 27 P, 1 3-PT; Brianna Aikens 2 P; Sarah Mullenbach 6 P; Stacie Mullenbach 3 P; Laynie Meister 4 P.

Halftime: JM 35, FAR 20.

Free throws: FAR 8-11, JM 21-34.

Three-point goals: FAR 2, JM 3.

Mayo 76, Mankato West 65

Mayo moved a game over .500 with a 76-65 win over Mankato West in Big Nine Conference action.

Both teams are now 3-2 overall.

The Spartans got a big game out of Izabell Ruskell, as she hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Hannah Hanson led all scorers with 26 points. Ava Miller chipped in 15.

MAYO (76)

Adit Koth 2 P; Izabell Ruskell 20 P, 6 3-PT; Taylor Hill 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 26 P; Vicki Marial 4 P; Ava Miller 15 P; Olivia McNallan 2 P.

MANKATO WEST (65)

Lani Schoper 18 P, 1 3-PT; Livi Downs 11 P, 1 3-PT; Annika Younge 11 P; Arianna Smith 3 P; Teresa Kiewiet 22 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 44, WEST 30.

Free throws: MAYO 13-15, WEST 20-27.

Three-point goals: MAYO 7, WEST 3.

Lourdes 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37

ZUMBROTA — Lourdes held Zumbrota-Mazeppa to 15 first-half points and rolled to a 54-37 Hiawatha Valley League win.

CJ Adamson led the way for the Eagles with 27 points. She hit three 3-pointers. Emily Bowron added nine points on three made 3-pointers and Ella Hopkins also had nine points.

Z-M got 18 points from Natalie Dykes.

Lourdes is 3-0 in the HVL and 5-1 overall. Z-M is 3-4, 3-5.

LOURDES (54)

CJ Adamson 27 P, 3 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 9 P, 3 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 0 P; Elle Hopkins 9 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Skinner 2 P; Elyse Palen 0 P; Bryn Billmeier 0 P; Caroline Daly 2 P; Devon Wald 0 P; Allie Restovich 2 P.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (37)

Addie Voxland 7 P; Ava Knottt 4 P; Torey Stencel 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Mehrkens 3 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Dykes 18 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 33, ZM 15.

Free throws: LOUR 6-9, ZM 11-13.

Three-point goals: LOUR 8, ZM 4.

Lyle/Pacelli 64, Schaeffer Academy 45

Kearah Schaefer had 21 points and Alana Rogne and Kirsten Koopal each scored 11 as Lyle/Pacelli beat Schaeffer Academy.

Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 17 points and eight rebounds.

LYLE-PACELLI (64)

Alana Rogne 11 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Heard 1 P; Avari Drennan 7 P; Kirsten Koopal 11 P; Kearah Schafer 21 P; Lisandra Ortiz 3 P; Kendahl Lewis 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lexi Lewis 4 P; Morgan Klankowski 3 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (45)

Kate Friese 17 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 1 P, 9 R; Winona Morgan 11 P, 9 R; Gabriella Buehler 6 P, 2 3-PT; Bella Hill 2 P; Blythe Morgan 8 P, 10 R.

Halftime: LP 37, SA 23.

Free throws: LP 13-23, SA 8-15.

Three-point goals: LP 3, SA 3.