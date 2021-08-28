SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Friday's Rochester girls soccer results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 27, 2021 08:08 PM
Lourdes 3, Dover-Eyota 1

Lindsey Birch scored two goals as Lourdes opened its girls soccer season with a 3-1 win over Dover-Eyota in non-conference play on Friday.

Lourdes led 2-0 at the half. Amelia Gossman added a goal and an assist while goalkeeper Addison Lange made six saves.

"We had a strong start today and that made all the difference," Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. "The experience of our veteran players was key as we put together a solid first half. I was happy with our intensity and our defensive play was excellent. Grace Buntrock, Ellie Baudhuin, Michaela Schommer and Maya Nickels were terrific."

Birch scored a corner kick header and then on a free kick shot from 40 yards out.

"It’s always great to see the seniors with points right at the start," Groven said. "It builds confidence for everyone and its awesome for our team leaders."

Lourdes will play at La Crescent on Monday night.

Lourdes 3, Dover-Eyota 1
Dover-Eyota#0#1#—#1
Lourdes#2#1#—#3
Dover-Eyota: No stats provided.

Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 1 goal, 1 assist; Becca Cook 1 assist; Lindsey Birch 2 goals. Goalie: Addison Lange 6 saves.

