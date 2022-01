Friday's Rochester volleyball results (updated)

John Marshall 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

John Marshall bounced back as it got a 24-26, 25-9, 25-22, 25-20 win over Wabasha-Kellogg in non-conference action.

Tiana Stevens led JM with 10 kills, 16 assists, 14 digs and 7 aces. Lilly Meister added 13 kills and 12 digs; and Brandon Glandon had 15 assists and 14 digs.

"What a great group of kids," JM coach Jessica Stellmaker said. "(They're) excited to be back on the court playing volleyball. It was a great way to start."

W-K was led by Ella Lineweaver with 14 digs.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Sophie Graner 8 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces; Ileana DeAngel 2 digs, 2 aces; Talia Miller 2 kills, 1 dig; Kaylie Vold 2 kills; Anna Meyer 7 digs, 2 aces; Jacqueline Avilez 4 kills; Megan Solberg 3 kills; Emma Johnson 2 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Ella Lineweaver 14 digs.

John Marshall: Lilly Meister 13 kills, 12 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Tiana Stevens 10 kills, 16 assists, 14 digs, 7 aces; Abby Stoltz 3 digs; Mya Lettner 3 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 ace; Addyson Timpane 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Kiarra Thim 4 digs; Kaelyn Johnson 2 assists, 11 digs; Bailey Glandon 2 kills, 15 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces; Elena Rietveld 1 kill, 1 assist, 7 digs, 1 block, 3 aces.