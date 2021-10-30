Friday's Rochester volleyball section results

Mayo 3, Farmington 0

The 2021 Big Nine champions Mayo opened up its postseason with a dominating 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Farmington in a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal on Friday night.

Hannah Hanson led the way for the second-seeded Spartans with eight kills, 11 assists, three digs and 1.5 blocks, while Madison Meyer finished with a team-high nine kills.

"The Spartans played with confidence and composure throughout the match," Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. "We moved the ball around well from pin to pin so all hitters were active. The defense and passing did well from start to finish. We look forward to our next match vs Northfield on Wednesday night."

Farmington#16#14#11

Mayo#25#25#25

No. 7 Farmington: No stats provided.

No. 2 Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 3 kills; Jadyn Lester 1 kill, 14 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces; Hannah Hanson 8 kills, 11 assists, 3 digs, 1.5 blocks; Madison Meyer 9 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Maria Winter 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Klees 3 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Erica Matey 1 ace; Alexa Carlstrom 2 digs; Ava Miller 4 kills, 2.5 blocks.

Century 3, Lakeville South 1

Fourth-seeded Century dropped the first set, but bounced back to win the next three to knock off fifth-seeded Lakeville South 21-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-10 in a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Megan Lund did a little bit of everything for the Panthers (21-9), tallying 38 assists and 21 digs, while Paige Decker recorded a team-high 10 kills. Kaitlyn Meincke had 25 digs, while Elise Jensen and Mac Swanson each had nine kills.

"We began the night struggling, and as a coach I'll blame that first set on coaching errors," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "But once we got back to our normal, we really started to play as a team. Our setter made good decisions, and our hitters stayed aggressive to help pull us through. I'm extremely proud of how they played tonight and we look forward to our match next week."

Lakeville South#25#23#26#10

Century#21#25#28#25

No. 5 Lakeville South: No stats provided.

No. 4 Century: Megan Lund 38 assists, 21 digs; Kaitlyn Meincke 25 digs; Paige Decker 10 kills; Elise Jensen 9 kills, Mac Swanson 9 kills.

Lakeville North 3, John Marshall 0

LAKEVILLE -- Top-seeded Lakeville North put the clamps on No. 8 John Marshall to post a 25-6, 25-14, 25-8 victory in Section 1AAAA quarterfinal play on Friday.

"Always tough to play the strong cities teams," JM coach Jessica Stellmaker said. "Lakeville North is strong and disciplined."

North was tough to get any points on and Senior Lilly Meister and Addyson Timpane led JM with three kills each.

"Congrats to Lilly Meister on a great career and good luck to North," Stellmaker said.

The Rockets end their season 10-15.

John Marshall#6#14#8

Lakeville North#25#25#25

No. 8 John Marshall: Lilly Meister 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Tiana Stevens 7 assists, 6 digs; Abby Stoltz 2 digs; Mya Lettner 1 dig; Addyson Timpane 3 kills; Kaelyn Johnson 2 digs; Bailey Glandon 2 digs, 2 aces; Elena Rietveld 1 kill, 1 dig.

No. 1 Lakeville North: No stats provided.