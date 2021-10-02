Friday's Southeast District football results

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41

FARIBAULT -- Matthew Donovan finished off one of the most dramatic games in the history of Kasson-Mantorville football.

Donovan did that with a 73-yard touchdown sprint with 6:18 left in regulation, giving K-M the game’s final score and a 42-41 win over powerful Faribault.

K-M, ranked seventh in Class AAAA, was part of an offensive festival on Friday as the explosive teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards of offense. The 4-1 KoMets totaled 520, the 3-2 Falcons 470.

Almost all of K-M’s offense was done on the ground as it raced for 487 rushing yards and finished with a whopping 12-yards per carry. It was Donovan who stole the rushing show. He totaled 226 yards on 16 carries, with four TD runs.

Donovan led off the game with an 88-yard TD sprint. K-M also got a 70-yard touchdown run from star halfback Anthon Moe-Tucker. He finished with 119 yards rushing.

Faribault standout quarterback Hunter Nelson was stellar, with 279 yard passing and three touchdowns.

Faribault-7-20-14-0--41

Kasson-Mantorville-7-14-7-14--42

Lake City 27, Pine Island 14

PINE ISLAND -- No. 2-ranked Lake City’s defense continued to be stellar as the Tigers knocked off Pine Island 27-14 to stay unbeaten.

Lake City allowed single touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters. The final one came with just 54 seconds left in regulation.

The teams were relatively even offensively, Lake City finishing with 303 total yards and Pine Island with 258. One big difference was the Tigers defense picked off a pair of Pine Island passes, while Lake City was turnover-free.

Star quarterback Justin Wohlers finished 12-for-18 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown for Lake City. Wohlers also rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Jarod White had 110 yards rushing for Pine Island on 18 carries. Quarterback Nick Grande completed 9 of 15 passes for 96 yards.

Lake City-7-12-0-8 — 27

Pine Island-0-7-0-7 — 14

Triton 22, St. Charles 20

DODGE CENTER — Owen Petersohn connected with Braxton Munnikhuysen on a touchdown pass with just 15 seconds to play to lift Triton to a dramatic win against St. Charles, 22-20, in a Southeast District game.

St. Charles led 6-0 after the first quarter and 12-0 at halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, setting up the dramatic Petersohn-to-Munnikhuysen game winner.

Petersohn passed for 137 yards and the Cobras (3-2 overall, 3-2 Southeast District) ran for 255 yards. Owen Garness led the way with 129 yards on 15 carries, while Munnikhuysen ran 19 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 29 yards, including the winning TD.

St. Charles dropped to 1-4 this season, after playing its second game in a three-week span that was decided by two points or less (the Saints pulled out a 34-33 win against Goodhue on Sept. 24).

No statistics were submitted for the Saints, who host Dover-Eyota next Friday. Triton plays at Lewiston-Altura next Friday.

St. Charles 6-6-0-8 — 20

Triton 0-0-8-14 — 22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20, La Crescent-Hokah 0

ZUMBROTA -- Mason Goodman had a defensive and an offensive touchdown as Zumbrota-Mazeppa blanked La Crescent-Hokah 20-0.

Goodman returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Z-M a 14-0 lead. He hauled in a 26-yard TD from Zane Angerman to wrap up the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Tre Hamilton opened the scoring for the Cougars with a 10-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Hamilton rushed for 156 yards.

Angerman was 3-for-9 passing for 42 yards. The Cougars had 216 yards on offense.

The Lancers were held to just 100 yards of offense. Camron Manske was 7-for-19 passing for 30 yards and two interceptions.

La Crescent-Hokah 0-0-0-0 -- 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0-14-0-6 -- 20