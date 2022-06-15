Fritcher pitches Hayfield into Class A state championship game

ST. CLOUD — Easton Fritcher's stellar baseball career at Hayfield has come full circle.

When Fritcher was a freshman, he was already a standout and he helped the Vikings earn their first baseball state berth in 2019. But in the state quarterfinals that year, the left-hander got the start on the mound and had one of the worst outings of his career as the Vikings lost to Sacred Heart.

Fritcher has evolved into one of the best baseball players in the state over the past three years and has committed to play at the University of Minnesota (as an outfielder).

On Wednesday, Fritcher took the mound one last time for Hayfield and he was excellent. Against the same Sacred Heart school he labored against as a freshman, Fritcher tossed a one-hit shutout in the Class A state semifinals as the top-seeded Vikings posted a 6-0 victory. Hayfield will now play in the state title game for the second year in a row as it looks to repeat as Class A champion on Friday.

“He wanted to avenge his outing from (three) years ago against these guys,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said. “And he pitched well. He just got better and better as the game went.”

Fritcher recalled his first outing against Sacred Heart, when reminded by Krekling.

“I had a lot of success that year and that game was not a very memorable game for me,” Fritcher said. “I wanted the ball. Once he (Krekling) told me that, all the memories started coming back.

“I wanted it so bad,” Fritcher added. “And we got it and I couldn’t be happier.”

Fritcher was limited on the mound during the regular season due to a groin injury. But he has recovered and made two starts during section play. Wednesday's outing, on the big stage, was his best of the season. He struck out 13 and walked three against No. 4 seed Sacred Heart (22-3).

"I worked my tail off to get back to where I am," Fritcher said.

"To set my team up to win back-to-back (championships), that's all I try to do every day," he added.

Fritcher closed out the seventh inning by striking out the final three hitters he faced.

“To end my (pitching) career, especially with how the year’s gone, having not been able to pitch as much, it feels amazing and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," he said.

Hayfield broke open a 1-0 game by scoring five runs in the third inning. Sophomore Zander Jacobson had the big hit, a two-run homer. Jacobson finished 2-for-3. He hit a home run earlier this season against Randolph.

“He has a lot of power in that bat, and we’re excited to have him for two more years to keep working on that swing,” Krekling said.

Karver Heydt and Isaac Watson both hit a double and had an RBI for the Vikings. Nolan Klocke also had a hit and an RBI.

Hayfield (24-2) will play in the state title game at 10 a.m. Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“We get to go back and play at Target Field, which is a dream come true for them,” Krekling said. “We get to do something that people dream about doing in this state and we get to do it twice.”

Hayfield boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022%20BaB%20SF%20A%20Hay%20SH.pdf

