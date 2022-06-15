SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 15
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fritcher pitches Hayfield into Class A state championship game

No. 1 seed Hayfield blanked Sacred Heart 6-0 in the Class A state baseball semifinals on Wednesday to return to the state title game for a second straight season.

Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher (4) hits a triple during the Class A state quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud. Fritcher tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 15, as the Vikings defeated Sacred Heart 6-0 to advance to the state title game for the second straight year.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 15, 2022 02:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD — Easton Fritcher's stellar baseball career at Hayfield has come full circle.

When Fritcher was a freshman, he was already a standout and he helped the Vikings earn their first baseball state berth in 2019. But in the state quarterfinals that year, the left-hander got the start on the mound and had one of the worst outings of his career as the Vikings lost to Sacred Heart.

Also Read
Roxana Cecibeth Richter
Local
Former Rochester care worker accused of beating vulnerable fiancé
Roxana Cecibeth Richter, 43, of Rochester, is accused of physical, emotional and financial abuse of her fiancé, a disabled man, who she was once a caretaker for.
June 15, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Lourdes coach Dave Jenson.jpg
Prep
Lourdes falls in Class AA state semifinals
No. 5 seed Lourdes suffered a 7-2 setback to top-seeded Fairmont in the Class AA baseball state semifinals on Wednesday.
June 15, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
June 15, 2022 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Fritcher has evolved into one of the best baseball players in the state over the past three years and has committed to play at the University of Minnesota (as an outfielder).

On Wednesday, Fritcher took the mound one last time for Hayfield and he was excellent. Against the same Sacred Heart school he labored against as a freshman, Fritcher tossed a one-hit shutout in the Class A state semifinals as the top-seeded Vikings posted a 6-0 victory. Hayfield will now play in the state title game for the second year in a row as it looks to repeat as Class A champion on Friday.

“He wanted to avenge his outing from (three) years ago against these guys,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said. “And he pitched well. He just got better and better as the game went.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fritcher recalled his first outing against Sacred Heart, when reminded by Krekling.

“I had a lot of success that year and that game was not a very memorable game for me,” Fritcher said. “I wanted the ball. Once he (Krekling) told me that, all the memories started coming back.

“I wanted it so bad,” Fritcher added. “And we got it and I couldn’t be happier.”

Fritcher was limited on the mound during the regular season due to a groin injury. But he has recovered and made two starts during section play. Wednesday's outing, on the big stage, was his best of the season. He struck out 13 and walked three against No. 4 seed Sacred Heart (22-3).

"I worked my tail off to get back to where I am," Fritcher said.

"To set my team up to win back-to-back (championships), that's all I try to do every day," he added.

Fritcher closed out the seventh inning by striking out the final three hitters he faced.

“To end my (pitching) career, especially with how the year’s gone, having not been able to pitch as much, it feels amazing and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayfield broke open a 1-0 game by scoring five runs in the third inning. Sophomore Zander Jacobson had the big hit, a two-run homer. Jacobson finished 2-for-3. He hit a home run earlier this season against Randolph.

“He has a lot of power in that bat, and we’re excited to have him for two more years to keep working on that swing,” Krekling said.

Karver Heydt and Isaac Watson both hit a double and had an RBI for the Vikings. Nolan Klocke also had a hit and an RBI.

Hayfield (24-2) will play in the state title game at 10 a.m. Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“We get to go back and play at Target Field, which is a dream come true for them,” Krekling said. “We get to do something that people dream about doing in this state and we get to do it twice.”

Hayfield boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022%20BaB%20SF%20A%20Hay%20SH.pdf

Related Topics: 2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BASEBALLHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
June 15, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball state tournament pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 14, 2022 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 14, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
050321.ALL-CITY-GOLF.077.jpg
Prep
Lake City leads Class AA girls golf meet after opening round; Lourdes' Leise off to strong start
The Lake City girls lead the Class AA golf state meet after the first round. Fillmore Central sits fourth in Class A.
June 14, 2022 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff