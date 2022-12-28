From done with football to playing on Saturdays: La Crescent's Carter Todd took unlikely path to Winona State

LA CRESCENT — It was the first round of the Section 1AAA playoffs and another winless season for the La Crescent-Hokah High School football team was coming to an end.

As Carter Todd counted down the seconds of the 41-14 loss to Lake City it was then and there he decided he had had enough with football.

The 6-foot-4 receiver made it official on the long bus ride home, texting his biggest fan — his grandmother, who attended every football game for as long as he could remember — telling her he was done.

It was hard to argue with Todd’s decision.

The defeat that day handed the Lancers their fourth consecutive winless varsity season. The previous two years, the Lancers played only a junior varsity schedule, due to a low number of players. Yet, Todd and the Lancers had entered the 2021 season with confidence that they would be the ones to finally turn things around. But the Lancers went on to score just 84 points all year, being outscored by an average of 35.4-9.3 per contest.

“We had won some JV games the past couple of years and were feeling pretty good, but we just weren’t ready,” Todd said. “I mean we scored like 50-something points.”

Todd then asked himself if the Lancers weren’t ready this year, would they ever be?

He concluded no.

Thus, he was done with football.

His focus then shifted to basketball, a sport which was almost like a second religion to his family. His grandfather’s name — Bruce Reeck — hangs on the Winona Senior High gymnasium scoreboard, his cousin Jake Reeck is the Winhawks’ all-time leading scorer and Todd’s brother Zach was recruited to play college basketball at UW-Eau Claire.

It seemed that was Carter’s path as well — one he was perfectly OK with.

Yet, new La Crescent-Hokah football head coach Terry Donovan wasn’t.

The pitch from Donovan began just about as soon as the longtime Kasson-Mantorville assistant took the job in the first week of March, 2022. He brought Todd in for a meeting — one that athletic director Eriah Hayes sort of forced Todd into — and gave him the full recruiting pitch.

The big one?

The Lancers' losing ways were now behind them.

Todd couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

His only thought: Donovan was clinically insane. It was the only explanation and the only way he could have it all make sense.

“So I’m sitting in (Donovan’s office), he also brought his two kids with him as well and I just remember listening to him and I'm like, ‘God, this guy is crazy,’" Todd said with a laugh. “He really thinks that we can win games. I was like, 'how are you going to come and do that at a school who hasn't won a game since 2016 and tell us that we're going to start winning football games?' I was absolutely like, ‘This guy is crazy.’

“But he's like, ‘I promise you guys we're going to win games. I'm telling you. We're going to have a winning record.’”

Teammate, fellow receiver and friend Mason Einerwald — who was also in the same meeting that day — was sold.

Todd once again thought he was the only one who had his head on straight.

"He looks at me and he goes, ‘Dude, I honestly believe him.’ I go, ‘Mason. Are you crazy? Are you absolutely insane? There is no shot. We don’t even have a chance at winning one game. We are so bad.'"

Todd and Donovan still swapped cell phone numbers that day. And the pursuit of Todd, by Donovan, continued.

Donovan was on the phone with Todd one day after Todd and the Lancers’ basketball season ended in the Section 1AA quarterfinals, congratulating Todd on a terrific season and saying that he enjoyed watching him. Donovan then continued to say he couldn’t wait to watch him on the football field and offered him to come out to a football camp at Winona State University with the team in the summer.

Still, Todd had already made up his mind.

"I’m thinking to myself, 'yeah, I’m not doing that,'" Todd said. "And I really didn’t do much in the summer when it came to football. I was so focused on AAU (basketball)."

But Donovan persisted and persisted.

“I worked him every week, every other week,” Donovan said. “I even tried to get him to a Winona State camp with us because he was a scholarship football player. I knew that.”

In those discussions, Donovan laid out the vision he had for Todd. One that had him becoming a focal point for the Lancers and even a potential scholarship player in college. Once again, Todd was flabbergasted.

"He told me, 'Carter, I have coached,' — and this was before he has ever seen me play besides the three games of film from my junior year — he’s never actually seen me play football, but he was like, 'with your size, I know you can play college football.' I was like, 'Yeah, OK,' just agreeing with him and stuff. Not taking him seriously. But he just kept telling me I was a college football player."

And eventually Donovan’s persistence paid off.

"It wasn’t until a couple of days before our first practice, when I texted Terry and said, 'Hey, Terry, I’m going to need my football jersey for senior pics,'" Todd recalled. "He just gave me a big hug next time I saw him."

As they say, the rest is history.

Under the guidance of Donovan and the rest of the Lancers coaching staff, Todd set program records with 67 receptions and 932 yards receiving. He also snagged 11 touchdown receptions and also finished with 508 yards rushing.

He was simply incredible.

Better yet? The Lancers won games.

They not only won their first game since 2016, but they went on to win five times — more than the previous decade combined.

"Anything Terry says — I've never met a guy that really just talks things into existence," Todd said. "But I can't not listen or look up to this man because every single thing he has told me has been the truth."

The Lancers won games and as it turns out, Donovan was right again: Todd was a college football player.

Todd’s first offer came from Upper Iowa on Nov. 10. Then FCS-Division I Drake, along with other NSIC schools like Minnesota State University-Moorhead, Northern State and Winona State. He took trips to Grand Forks, N.D., and Mankato for visits, among others. Not too shabby for someone that was intent on never playing football again.

Had a great time yesterday at @UNDfootball!! Big thanks to @CoachReinholz & @BubbaSchweigert for having me out! It was awesome. pic.twitter.com/POaHFmgqYx — Carter Todd (@carter_toddd) November 13, 2022

“It was really a great experience,” Todd said. “ I appreciate all those coaches really giving me the time of day. For a kid that has no junior film, didn’t do any camps in the summer. I’ve got three games of film, and you guys are giving me a chance.”

In the end, the opportunity to play for Winona State University — which just went 8-4 and 8-3 in the NSIC and made the NCAA Division II playoffs under first year coach Brian Bergstrom — was just too good to pass up.

It’s the perfect fit for a number of reasons, But perhaps No. 1 is it’s an easy drive down the road for grandma.

“I told her that right when I got the Winona State offer. I sent her a picture of it and she calls me,” Todd said. “She's just crying. … It’s just a perfect fit for me. Everything just fell right into place."