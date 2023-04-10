From national champion to national power: Delaney Fleming ready to jump from Shattuck to Ohio State

Delaney Fleming has a bright future ahead.

The former Rochester Lourdes girls hockey standout will head to national powerhouse Ohio State University in the fall to join a Buckeyes team that will be one of — if not the — favorites to win a national championship.

Fleming can look forward to that future now, and she can do so with a broad smile.

The 5-foot-4 forward who’ll turn 18 next month led the Shattuck St. Mary’s girls Prep team to a 19U — the highest level of girls prep hockey play in the country — national championship at the USA Hockey youth national championships last week in Dallas.

Oronoco native Kennedi Bielenberg-Howarth, a senior defender, also played a key role on the Sabres team that went 53-5-3 this season.

Fleming talked with the Post Bulletin late last week about growing up and playing in Rochester, her time at Shattuck, and her future:

When you think back to your earliest days of playing hockey, how quickly has it all flown by?

Yes, it has actually gone by very fast. When I started at Lourdes in seventh grade, I never imagined I’d end up here. I’m thankful for everyone and everywhere I’ve been along the journey so far. I still remember my first practice and first games at Lourdes.

What’s your training plan like for the rest of this school year?

I had (last) week off and was home for Easter. (Today) we’ll get right into spring training at (Shattuck). I’ll be skating still, but not as much as during the season. We’ll be focused more on lifting and off-ice training.

You had 32 goals and 55 points, and won a national title. What will you remember most about your senior season?

Obviously, winning a national championship is amazing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. But I’ll remember the little things the most, the small, fun things at practice, being with our team and friends in hotels. We had such a great season overall, the team culture was really big. Culture and trust is a lot bigger than most people realize. If everything is clicking and working off the ice, it clicks so much better on the ice. Our team was super close this year. We all just kind of loved one another and that showed on the ice, too.

What does it mean to you to help carry on Shattuck’s tradition of winning championships?

I’m honored to be part of it. Winning a national championship is bigger than ourselves. … At Shattuck St. Mary’s, this is what you train for and work for. The whole year leads to the national tournament and I’m honored I could help with that.

You led the national tournament — and were named to the All-Tournament Team — with six goals and 13 points. What was clicking for you in those six games?

Playing with (linemates) Maggie (Scannell) and Hannah (Fetterolf) was great. We know what each other are thinking and they’re both very positive teammates. I was kind of the ‘speed’ forward, Maggie was the strength and Hannah is just an all-around player. … (The great tournament) was definitely because of support from my teammates. I don’t think we had many unassisted goals, they were all nice setups because of great communication and passing.

How did playing at Lourdes (12 goals, 23 career points) help prepare you to play at Shattuck?

The older girls I played with there were very supportive, amazing girls who worked really hard. I was always the younger one when I was there and that helped a lot because the older girls would push me and didn’t treat me like I was younger.

Lourdes' Delaney Fleming (4) looks for a shot during the 2020 Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Faribault at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

On the flip side, how has your time at Shattuck prepared you to go play for Ohio State, one of the best programs in the country?

The Shattuck St. Mary’s program is phenomenal. It’s a program like I’ve never seen. We have every opportunity you could imagine here. The ice is open for us all morning, every day. After school we have skill sessions with coaches and video sessions and off-ice workouts. Everything imaginable, we have it here. And the coaching staff, coach (Gord) Stafford and coach (Brianna Decker, a former Olympian), is amazing.

What was it like to move away from home at 15 and head to Shattuck?

It was a little different because I moved over during the COVID year. Our rules were so strict at the time. We couldn’t leave campus, we had to eat at 5:15, the same time every day, and we could only hang out in our dorm and with girls from our team. It was a hard transition and at first I got homesick. We couldn’t leave campus, it was difficult, but I was lucky to have my younger sister (Sawyer) here, too.

Your older brother Maddox (who’ll play at Notre Dame beginning in the fall) was at Shattuck for a year before you. Did he help in your transition?

He did, a lot. Having him there before us helped us make a lot of connections. I already knew some people when I got here because of him. He gave us help when we’d need it with what classes to take and things to do. And if there were times when I needed to call him, he was always there for me.

Ohio State just played in the national championship game, coming up just a goal short. In addition to a strong freshman class, OSU is bringing in some top-notch transfers. What are you most looking forward to about going to Columbus?

I’m definitely excited to play for the coaching staff (former Gophers standout Nadine Muzerall is the Buckeyes’ head coach). I love the way they run their program and their philosophy and how they care about the team like a family. The program is so great; I’m excited to be pushed by the coaches and (teammates) even more, and play at a high level.