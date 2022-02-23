From Rollerblades to busy backstop: Red Wing's Ehlers has become one of state's top goalies

RED WING — Dixon Ehlers was one of those persistent young kids.

He needed five years to wear his dad down.

“Believe it or not, my family used to be a basketball family,” the Red Wing High School senior said this week, “but for the longest time growing up I loved to Rollerblade and all I wanted to do was play hockey.

“My dad resisted, but when fourth grade came around and I had been begging him for five years to let me play, he finally let me play. I haven’t looked back.”

Ehlers, the Wingers’ standout senior goalie, won’t take full credit for his persistence, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it took a little more of my mom’s persuading him,” he said with a laugh.

Ehlers’ coaches and teammates are certainly pleased that he didn’t give up his dream of playing hockey. Ehlers is now one of the top goalies in southeastern Minnesota — and in the state, according to the statistics.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder ranks 11th in the state among goalies — regardless of class — with a .924 save percentage. He has faced the second-most shots (1,124) and has made the second-most saves (1,039) of any boys hockey goalie in Minnesota this season. He has played the seventh-most minutes (1,276) and has the second-most games of 50 or more saves (six).

Ehlers is 10-15-0 this season and has played all but eight minutes in goal for the Wingers, who open Section 1A tournament play as the No. 8 seed, at 7 p.m. tonight against No. 9 Waseca. The winner of tonight’s game at Prairie Island Arena is scheduled to travel to top-seeded Northfield for a section quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I think it’s kind of fun, honestly,” Ehlers said of facing so many shots. “I’m used to it. Growing up, that’s kind of been the story of my career in Red Wing, facing a lot of shots.

“I’ll get in a game where I have 30 or 32 saves … or my shutout against South St. Paul (on Feb. 1) when I had (33) saves. After the game I felt like ‘that really wasn’t a lot of shots.’”

Part of Ehlers’ heavy workload comes by design.

The Wingers take pride in keeping opposing players to the outside of the offensive zone, forcing them to take shots from bad angles and shots that Ehlers can easily track.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has had just three games, out of 25, this season when he has stopped less than 30 shots. His season high for shots faced (76) and saved (70) came in a 6-1 setback against Rochester Mayo on Dec. 11.

“Our last eight games or so, we had a stretch where we weren’t doing too well,” he said. “We stepped back, looked at things, addressed what we needed to do better. Then, against Century and John Marshall (the final two regular-season games), the boys were ready to play and everyone understood what they needed to do.

“We’re getting into playoff mode.”

Becoming a backstop

Ehlers loved hockey — especially Red Wing High School hockey — growing up.

He didn’t know he wanted to be a goalie, though, until he was allowed to join the Red Wing youth program and had a full season under his belt as a forward.

“I started out as a center my first year of playing hockey,” he said. “Then they didn’t have anyone to play goalie at the time. I was one of the bigger kids on the ice — that was back at the age when you’d just pick the biggest kid and put him in net.

“I’ve always been a little bigger and taller than my friends, so I said I’d play goalie. I found out that I liked it even better than scoring goals.”

Red Wing hockey

Ehlers’ love for the sport — and his drive to become the best goalie he could be — truly kicked into overdrive five years ago. That season, 2016-17, Ehlers said he watched then-Wingers standout goalie Zach Harding backstop the team to the Section 1A championship game. The Wingers won two playoff games in overtime to get to that title game, then pushed Northfield to double-overtime before falling 3-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harding was outstanding in that game, stopping 45 shots as the Wingers were outshot 48-15 at the jam-packed Rochester Recreation Center.

“That place, the atmosphere that night was crazy,” Ehlers said. “The guys on that (Red Wing) team alone, they had so much talent. That’s what we see right now, that depth of talent. We’re pretty excited to get into section (playoffs).”

Ehlers intends to continue his hockey career after high school, likely playing junior hockey with the intention of it leading to a college career. In the moment, though, he’s intent only on helping the Wingers extend this season as long as they possibly can.

“We have a great bunch of guys and they all know their roles,” he said. “... all the boys have been playing together for awhile now. They know where each other are going to be and what to expect.”

• • • • •

ONE OF THE STATE'S BEST

A look at where Red Wing boys hockey goalie Dixon Ehlers stacks up against the rest of the state in the 2021-22 season:



STATISTIC NUMBER STATE RANK Saves 1,039 2nd Shots faced 1,124 2nd Minutes played 1276:06 7th Save percentage .924 11th 50-plus save games 6 2nd

EHLERS' BIG DAYS

Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers stopped 50 or more shots in six games this season. Here's a look at those games:

