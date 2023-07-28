Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Fun in the sun as Redhawks open play at state tournament with a pair of victories

The Rochester Redhawks open with a 7-3 victory over Bemidji and then hold off the Minneapolis Millers 12-11 in the first two games of pool play on Thursday.

Mason Leimbek HR art.jpg
Mason Leimbek (20) of the Rochester Redhawks is greeted by assistant coach Seth Carlson after hitting a home run against the Minneapolis Millers during pool play of the Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester. The Redhawks beat the Millers 12-11 to finish 2-0 in pool play on the first day of the tournament.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 7:18 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — There were a few anxious moments for the Rochester Redhawks during the first day of pool play at the Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Thursday. But after two games, the Redhawks and their fans were able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief in the hot Rochester air.

The Redhawks, the host team, opened play in Pool 2 with two victories. They began with a 7-3 win over Bemidji and then held off Minneapolis Post Office 12-11 at Massey Field in Rochester.

The Redhawks, who have now won 17 of their last 18 games, led Minneapolis 12-4 going into the bottom of the seventh in the second game. The Millers scored seven times, but the Redhawks got the final out with a runner at second to escape with the victory.

"We came out of it with a 'W' and that's all that matters," said Kyle Prindle, who got the final out of the game for the Redhawks to earn a save against Minneapolis.

The Redhawks are now in excellent shape to be one of two teams to advance to the final eight out of Pool 2. After pool play on Friday, two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the single-elimination final eight, which begins on Saturday and finishes Sunday.

Kasey Carlson pitched the Redhawks to victory in the first game and he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in the high-scoring win over Minneapolis. Carson Beavers went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and three RBIs while Prindle and Mason Leimbek also hit home runs.

The Redhawks will face Eden Prairie in the final round of pool play at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Field.

Winona goes 0-2 in pool play

Winona found the going tough during the first day of the event. Winona lost by the 10-run rule in five innings in both of its games, falling 12-0 to Prior Lake and 11-1 to St. Michael. The two losses virtually eliminated the LeJetz from finishing in the top two of its pool and being able to advance to the single-elimination champion round on Saturday.

Winona has its third game in pool play against Delano at 10 a.m. Friday at Adams Alumni Field.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
