Fun in the sun as Redhawks open play at state tournament with a pair of victories

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — There were a few anxious moments for the Rochester Redhawks during the first day of pool play at the Division I State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Thursday. But after two games, the Redhawks and their fans were able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief in the hot Rochester air.

The Redhawks, the host team, opened play in Pool 2 with two victories. They began with a 7-3 win over Bemidji and then held off Minneapolis Post Office 12-11 at Massey Field in Rochester.

The Redhawks, who have now won 17 of their last 18 games, led Minneapolis 12-4 going into the bottom of the seventh in the second game. The Millers scored seven times, but the Redhawks got the final out with a runner at second to escape with the victory.

"We came out of it with a 'W' and that's all that matters," said Kyle Prindle, who got the final out of the game for the Redhawks to earn a save against Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redhawks are now in excellent shape to be one of two teams to advance to the final eight out of Pool 2. After pool play on Friday, two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the single-elimination final eight, which begins on Saturday and finishes Sunday.

Kasey Carlson pitched the Redhawks to victory in the first game and he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in the high-scoring win over Minneapolis. Carson Beavers went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and three RBIs while Prindle and Mason Leimbek also hit home runs.

The Redhawks will face Eden Prairie in the final round of pool play at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Field.

Winona goes 0-2 in pool play

Winona found the going tough during the first day of the event. Winona lost by the 10-run rule in five innings in both of its games, falling 12-0 to Prior Lake and 11-1 to St. Michael. The two losses virtually eliminated the LeJetz from finishing in the top two of its pool and being able to advance to the single-elimination champion round on Saturday.

Winona has its third game in pool play against Delano at 10 a.m. Friday at Adams Alumni Field.

Sam Hruska with a 2-run double in top of 3rd and Redhawks lead Minneapolis 3-2. And Kasey Carlson follows with RBI double. pic.twitter.com/tLLpLrgVgt — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) July 27, 2023