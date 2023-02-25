99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funke plays OT hero, Dodge County heading to Section 1 semifinals

Gryffon Funke scored early in OT to end a back-and-forth game with his 31st goal of the season, sending Dodge County to the Section 1A boys hockey semifinals.

022621.S.RPB.DC.LCH.BHOCK.06403.jpg
In this file photo, Dodge County's Gryffon Funke carries the puck during a game against La Crescent-Hokah last season. Funke scored twice Friday night, including the game winner in overtime, as the Wildcats won a Section 1A quarterfinal game 4-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 24, 2023 10:47 PM

(Editor's note: This story will be updated later with comments from coaches and players.)

KASSON — Every time La Crescent-Hokah found a way to get back in Friday’s game, Dodge County had an answer.

And the Wildcats had the most important answer of all in overtime at Dodge County Ice Arena.

After allowing the tying goal to Lancers’ forward Ethan Myhre with less than two minutes to go in the third period, Dodge County needed just 53 seconds of overtime to end a Section 1A quarterfinal game.

And it was the Wildcats’ top guns who broke through to end it.

Brett Ludvigsen sent a pass from behind the net to Gryffon Funke on the top of the crease, and Funke didn’t miss, scoring his second of the night and 31st of the season to give the fourth-seeded Wildcats a 4-3 win against the fifth-seeded Lancers.

The win means a quick turnaround for Dodge County (16-9-0), which will face top-seeded Northfield (21-5-0) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center in a Section 1A semifinal game.

Dodge County’s top line came through in the clutch, with Ludvigsen and Gideon Ellinghysen getting the assist on Funke’s game winner. It wasn’t an easy night by any means for the Wildcats, though. La Crescent-Hokah played a physical game from the start, including knocking Funke hard to the ice just two minutes into the game.

The physical play didn’t let up until overtime, when the Lancers (18-8-0) had a golden opportunity off the opening faceoff, getting an odd-man chance deep in the Dodge County end. They couldn’t convert, however, and Dodge County turned play the other way, then ended the game on Funke’s goal.

Jackson Roethler took care of the rest for the Wildcats in goal, stopping 23 shots to help Dodge County beat the Lancers for a third time this season.

Dodge County had won those first two matchups by three goals, and the Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period Friday, on goals by Funke and Dylan Klomps.

But the Lancers battled back in the second, tying the score 2-2 with goals from Mitchell Reining and Cody Hagen.

The teams then traded goals in the third.

Dodge County regained the lead on a nice play by a pair of seniors. Riley Freiderich carried the puck in along the right wall and saw Nels Carstensen beat his man to the front of the net. Freiderich threaded a pass to the top of the crease. Carstensen slowed it with his skate and kicked it right to his stick before powering it past Lancers goalie Collin Morken (16 saves) for a 3-2 lead with 9:58 to go.

The Lancers didn’t fold, though. Coach Eriah Hayes used his timeout with 2:08 to play in the third and a faceoff in Dodge County’s end. Just nine seconds after the draw, Ethan Myhre hit the top corner with a wrist shot from the circle to tie the score and force OT.

DODGE COUNTY 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3, OT

La Crescent 0-2-1-0 — 3

Dodge County 2-0-1-1 — 4

First period — 1. DC, Dylan Klomps 12 (Griffin Gibbs 4, Mitchell Holmen 2) 8:36. 2. DC, Gryffon Funke 30 (Spencer Nierman 7) 14:00. Second period — 3. LH, Mitchell Reining 16 (unassisted) 8:51. 4. LH, Cody Hagen 2 (Cooper Carlson 26, Nikolas Kubecka 16) 15:36 (pp). Third period — 5. DC, Nels Carstensen 5 (Riley Freiderich 9) 7:02. 6. LH, Ethan Myhre 10 (Reining 12, Wyatt Farrell 20) 15:01. Overtime — 7. Funke 31 (Brett Ludvigsen 30, Gideon Ellinghysen 7) :53.

Shots on goal — LH 7-10-8-1—26; DC 5-7-7-1—20. Goalies — LH, Collin Morken 16 saves-20 shots; DC, Jackson Roethler 23 saves-26 shots. Power-play opportunities — LH 1-for-2; DC 0-for-1. Penalties — LH, 1-2 minutes; DC, 2-4 minutes.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
