'Future is up to him' for John Marshall star, All-Area Player of the Year J.T. Veney

ROCHESTER — Matt Erredge thinks back to a decade ago, when he’d see a 6-year-old Jayden Veney on Rollerblades, forcing himself up a steep incline in a northeastern Rochester neighborhood where their houses were just minutes apart.

“I remember I’d see him Rollerblade through the neighborhood,” Erredge said. “I was coaching his older brother (Deontae) at the time. J.T. (Jayden’s nickname) would blade by and say ‘this hill is crazy!’ I said ‘you’ll have to keep doing that, keep pushing yourself so you can play for the Rockets.’

“He’s a hockey player. He’s always been a hockey player, always wanted to be a hockey player. It’s great to see him develop into the player I thought he could be.”

Veney’s dream that started on Rollerblades on a steep and not-too-busy street has been realized. It’s also developed into oh-so-much more than playing hockey for Rochester John Marshall.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound left-shot defenseman, now a high school junior, has developed into one of the best players in southeastern Minnesota and — if last fall’s High School Elite League season was any indication — a player that has fully landed on the radar of high-level junior hockey and college hockey scouts.

After a season when he scored 13 goals and had 35 points, all while playing more than 35 minutes most nights, Veney is the Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year. He helped the Rockets to a 14-11-1 record, despite the team playing nearly every game this season with a lineup depleted by injuries, illnesses and departures.

“Last year, he said ‘coach, I want to be a Rocket, to play for JM and have the chance to be with my friends,’” Erredge, JM’s boys hockey head coach, said. “That’s a bold statement for a kid who has opportunities to go somewhere else. … It told the young, up-and-coming guys that there’s more than one way to do it. You can stay home, at your school, with your friends, and still get noticed.

“It tells the guys in our program that high school hockey is still a good option, and it was big for JT once he fully committed to it.”

John Marshall’s Jayden Veney takes a shot during a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Just how far hockey will take Veney is anyone’s guess, though by all accounts, Division I college and professional hockey are likely if his work ethic and drive to improve remain the same. He’s already had a taste of junior hockey, playing one game, with the possibility for more this spring, with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League after the Rockets’ season ended.

“It’s an insane drive,” Veney said, when asked how much the idea of a limitless hockey future motivates him. “I know when I get to junior hockey and college, I won’t be the best guy, but I will work to be the best guy.

“I know everyone at those levels will have a high skill level and that will push me even more to keep improving and getting better.”

Aside from his size, Veney’s infectious personality and smile are the most noticeable things about him, because the smile is a constant for him. Classmates, friends and teammates gravitate to him.

“He’s a natural leader and he’s still developing that part of his game,” Erredge said. “It was important for our team. That’s one of the things he was looking at to round out his game. He’s thinking about how everything he’s doing now is under someone’s microscope.

“He’s a giant presence on the ice and has a giant personality. He’s so likeable, a well-rounded kid who comes from a great family. He’s also grounded; he knows that big things are ahead, but realizes it’s going to take a lot of work.”

Smart player, smart student

Veney’s parents Dwane and Jackie have made it clear to Jayden and his older brother Deontae — a JM grad who now plays on the offensive line for Minnesota State University, Mankato’s high-powered football team — that schoolwork and grades have to be Priority No. 1. Despite his giant size, talent and personality, Veney also is humble, hard working and competitive. He’ll likely need to lean heavily on those traits in the near future, as his junior hockey and college hockey career takes off.

“I just try to focus on hockey and school right now,” Veney said. “I don’t need to worry about anything but that, and my family and friends, for now. I know my family and my parents want the best for me. If I work hard in school I can go big places, no matter (what happens in hockey). My dad has always told me to stay humble and I’ve always tried to do that.”

While the end goal for Veney’s hockey career is clear, his immediate path is still being sorted. He hasn’t made up his mind 100 percent yet what he would like to do next season as a high school senior. Much of that will shake out in the coming months after the USHL and NAHL — the top two junior hockey leagues in the U.S. — hold their annual drafts.

John Marshall's Jayden Veney is the Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year. Veney is pictured Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“His future is really up to him,” Erredge said. “I’d love to say the NHL is a reachable goal for him, because it is. But a lot has to fall into place for that to happen.

“When he gets into the grind of junior hockey and then college hockey, he’ll have to readjust some goals and he’ll really have to set some goals.”

Whether Veney remains in Rochester next season or he’s playing junior hockey, his coaches and family are encouraging him to enjoy his time with his friends and teammates now, because the game he fell in love with at 6 years old is about to offer some big opportunities.

“JT, with the way he’ll progress with his size, the pro game might start earlier for him than others,” Erredge said. “He might not be 24 or 25 yet when he goes pro. That timeline might speed up, which will cause some bumps in the road that he’ll have to get through.

“Someone soon is going to say ‘if you want to be a pro player, this is what you have to do.’ I can’t wait to hear feedback from his junior and college coaches, guys who don’t know him as well and haven’t coached him since he was 6. Whatever coach gets him, they’ll see he’s just such a great kid. Whoever gets him will be a lucky coach.”

Past Players of the Year

2023 — Jayden Veney, D, John Marshall

2022 — Charlie Kielty, D, Lourdes

2021 — Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County

2020 — Joey Malugani, F, Century

2019 — Dustin Sorensen, F, Lourdes

2018 — Jackson Killinger, G, Century

2017 — Will Zmolek, D, Century

2016 — Brady Dahl, F, John Marshall

2015 — Riese Zmolek, D, Century

2014 — Riese Zmolek, D, Century

2013 — Alex Funk, F, and Jason Samuelson, F, Lourdes

2012 — Alex Funk, F, Lourdes

2011 — Rory Vesel, D, Lourdes