Future PGA pro Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central, sweep Section 1A titles

ROCHESTER — Jake Fishbaugher plans to make golf his job some day in the not-too-distant future.

The Fillmore Central High School senior and multi-sport star hopes to make a career out of the game he loves most by becoming a PGA Professional, which will allow him to teach and tutor players of all ages and skill levels.

“My ultimate goal is to become a swing coach or even a mental coach,” Fishbaugher said.

For the time being, though, he is perfectly content to be the one with the club in his hands. He plans to soak in the final days of high school career, which will come to an end in two weeks, when he plays in the Class A state meet for the fourth time.

He’ll head to Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 13 and 14 as a two-time Section 1A medalist. He’ll also get to make the trip — for the first time — with all of his Falcons teammates. Not only did Fishbaugher repeat as the section medalist on Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course, but he led the Falcons to a 35-shot win and the Section 1A team championship.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “The last time we’ve been to state as a team is 2015. We had a pretty good lead going into today and we played solid today. It means a lot to (win the section) as a team.”

Fishbaugher had to sweat out the individual championship — Hayfield senior Sam Tucker was within one shot of the lead with two holes to play, but finished as the runner-up, three shots back of Fishbaugher.

The Fillmore Central standout hopes to lead his team to another championship in two weeks, and hopes to improve on his eighth-place finish at last year’s state meet. After that, he’ll head to Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, where he’ll attempt to make the golf team and where he’ll pursue a PGA Golf Management degree.

“You become a PGA professional in the program there,” he said, “so you can do a lot of different things, but my long-term goal is to be a swing coach.”

Fishbaugher said he began to think about attending college in Florida — and pursuing golf as a career — when his family would take trips to Florida in the winter to play golf. He said his family also has a simulator at home that he uses to get some practice in, in the winter time.

“You can really work on (specific) things in the winter because you’re not really playing golf,” he said. “It’s hard to work on your short game, especially down in Florida because bermuda (grass) is so much different than up here, so once we get into regular season up here, that’s pretty much all I’m working on, is my putting and short game, because I’ve been swinging all winter.”

The Falcons had nothing to sweat about as a team in Wednesday’s final round. Their 36-hole score of 332-339–671 was good for a 35-stroke victory over runner-up Lanesboro and it gave Fillmore Central its first boys golf section championship since 2015.

“Honestly, we just didn’t want to give any strokes back, just grind through it,” Fishbaugher said. “That was the goal, to not give strokes back. We were up 19 after (Tuesday’s first round), and the goal was at the end of the day (Wednesday) to at least be up by 19. We did that and we got a couple more back today.

“We just had to put eight good scores together over both days and we knew we’d have a good chance (of winning).”

More highlights and notes from the final round of the Section 1A boys golf meet:

The champs

• Fillmore Central’s depth won out. It had four golfers finish in the top seven and five in the top 10. Runner-up Lanesboro had four in the top 17, but finished 35 shots back for the tournament. In addition to Fishbaugher, the Falcons received top-10 finishes from junior Luke Hellickson (6th place, 84-87–171), sophomore Anthony Kiehne (tie-7th, 88-88–176) and sophomore Aiden Arnold (tie-7th, 85-91–176).

• Fishbaugher shot rounds of 78 and 73, for a 151 total. He had six birdies in the meet, including four in his final round on Wednesday, two of those coming in the final five holes. Hayfield’s Tucker (79-75–154) provided the only serious threat. He was within one shot of Fishbaugher with two holes to go, but bogeyed the par-3 17th and the par-4 18th to finish three shots back.

State-bound

Hayfield's Sam Tucker chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• The top five finishers not on the winning team also advance to the state meet. They are: Hayfield’s Tucker, Lanesboro senior Hayden Lawstuen (3rd place, 82-82–164), Southland’s Cohen Wiste (4th place, 85-82–167), Lanesboro eighth-grader Jack Brogle (5th place, 85-85–170) and Southland junior Nicholas Edland (9th place, 97-82–179).

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 332-339–671, 2. Lanesboro 351-355–706, 3. Southland 355-357–712, 4. Hayfield 376-382–758, 5. Rushford-Peterson 375-396–771, 6. Glenville-Emmons 412-402–814, 7. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander 420-410–830.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 78-73–151, 2. Sam Tucker (Hay) 79-75–154, 3. Hayden Lawstuen (Lane) 82-82–164, 4. Cohen Wiste (Sthld) 85-82–167, 5. Jack Brogle (Lane) 85-85–170, 6. Luke Hellickson (FC) 84-87–171, 7t. Anthony Kiehne (FC) 88-88–176, 7t. Aiden Arnold (FC) 85-91–176, 9. Nicholas Edland (Sthld) 97-82–179, 10. Brody Srsen (FC) 85-95–180,

11t. Cale Wehrenberg (Sthld) 86-95–181, 11t. Ty Bronson (Hay) 92-89–181, 13. Kaden Stettler (Lane) 90-93–183, 14. Bradley Lagerstedt (Sthld) 87-98–185, 15. Kolton Fielder (Hay) 96-90–186, 16. Sam Lafleur (RP) 93-95–188, 17t. Alex LaRocque (WK) 91-98–189, 17t. Dayton Haugen (Lane) 94-95–189, 19. Brock Sikkink (FC) 94-97–191, 20. Ethan Carr (Kingsland) 101-92–193.