Game of the Week: Cannon Falls bombs No. 1 Lake City

LAKE CITY — Prior to Wednesday’s pivotal Southeast District showdown, Cannon Falls High School football coach Dan Meyers made a casual suggestion to his offensive coordinator.

“I told him that if we just score on every possession, we’ll win the game. He laughed at me,” said Meyers, laughing, himself.

Meyers went on.

“But then I told him, ‘Well, that might be what we have to do.’”

In the end, the Bombers didn’t need to score on literally every one of their drives on Wednesday against top-ranked Lake City. But they did anyway. They capped each of their 10 offensive possessions with a touchdown as they topped the Tigers in an emphatic 74-38 road victory.

The sixth-ranked Bombers — who set a single-game school scoring record with their 74-point showing — compiled 529 team rushing yards, headlined by three individual performers who exceeded the 100-yard mark.

“We feel like our offense is really hard to stop, and I think we proved that tonight,” Meyers said. “We can run the ball, and we’re really hard to stop. We felt coming in like this could be a shootout and have it be a high-scoring game, and we were right.”

Not to be outdone by the Cannon Falls offense — at least not at first — the Tigers traded blows with the Bombers for most of the first half.

In fact, the first eight touchdowns of the game were scored in a back-and-forth fashion, with Lake City taking leads on four separate occasions before the Bombers answered with touchdowns of their own. The last of that eight-touchdown sequence came with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter after Cannon Falls senior Riley Keenan ran in from 14 yards out to give his side a 32-30 lead.

That’s when the Bombers put the game out of reach.

Immediately following Keenan’s touchdown run, Cannon Falls successfully converted a surprise onside-kick attempt, which was recovered by freshman Jack Meyers. The Bombers then scored another touchdown six plays later to make it 38-30 with 1:39 remaining in the first half.

Then, following three incompletions and a quick three-and-out from the Tigers' offense, the Bombers reclaimed possession at midfield following a Lake City punt with 1:05 on the clock. Cannon Falls quarterback Colton Otto proceeded to lead the Bombers down the field, eventually finding Keenan for a 23-yard touchdown on the final play of the second quarter.

“That first half was back and forth,” Meyers said. “They had a lot of huge plays. We had a lot of huge plays. But we just kept our foot on the gas and were able to outscore them.”

The Bombers the received the opening kickoff of the second half. Seven plays later, they scored again to make it 54-30, capping a combined span of 8 minutes, 29 seconds during which the Bombers gained 146 yards on 20 offensive plays, and the Tigers gained none on three.

“They’re a little more physical than us up front,” Lake City coach Trevor Narum said. “They’re a team you don’t want to play late in the season because they can get the ball rolling. They’ve been over 50 points for what, the last three weeks now? The combination of their physicality, the misdirection, and then the execution, it’s tough to stop. We thought we’d have to score 50-plus to win tonight. That was true. I didn’t think we’d have to score 70-plus to win.”

Lake City senior quarterback Justin Wohler did his best to keep the Tigers in it.

Wohlers opened the scoring for both teams with a 25-yard touchdown pass to classmate Carson Matzke on the Tigers’ first possession. He also found senior Matt DeMars twice, as he finished the game with four touchdowns — three of which came in the first half — and 269 yards on 11-for-21 passing.

But Wohlers’ best efforts weren’t enough to stymie the Bombers’ relentless attack.

The Tigers scored just one touchdown in the second half, albeit a sublime one; an 85-yard touchdown pass from Wohlers to senior Zach Dather. The Bombers, meanwhile, logged five second-half touchdowns.

“The line blocked really well tonight,” said Keenan, who led all rushers with 167 yards and two total touchdowns for the Bombers. “We were rolling.”

Cannon Falls senior running backs Colton Loeschke and Carson Hammel finished with 144 and 112 rushing yards, respectively. Wohlers was the Tigers’ leading rusher. He had 10 yards.

“You go in knowing that you have to score points to beat that team. If we play them again, we just have to keep that thing under 50 to give ourselves a chance,” Narum said. “Now, our kids have done a really good job this year of turning the page. When we win, we’re moving onto the next one. We have to do the same thing when we lose, OK? This one’s done. Nothing you can do about it. Learn from your mistakes, get better and prepare for the first round of the playoffs.”

NO. 6 CANNON FALLS 74, NO. 1 LAKE CITY 38

CF 8 38 14 14 — 74

LC 14 16 8 0 — 38

First quarter

LC — Carson Matzke 25 pass from Justin Wohlers (Jon Harvey run), 8:17.

CF — Colton Loeschke 9 run (Jonathan Banks run), 5:38.

LC — Matt DeMars 11 pass from Wohlers (pass failed), 0:57.

Second quarter

CF — Loeschke 21 run (Riley Keenan run), 11:54.

LC — DeMars 60 pass from Wohlers (Matzke pass from Wohlers), 11:29.

CF — Banks 4 run (Keenan run), 8:12.

LC — DeMars 8 run (Matzke pass from Wohlers), 7:49.

CF — Keenan 14 run (Loeschke run), 4:52.

CF — Colton Otto 2 run (run failed), 1:39.

CF — Keenan 22 pass from Otto (Loeschke run), 0:00.

Third quarter

CF — Kalahan Anderson 3 run (Anderson run), 8:19.

LC — Zach Dather 85 pass from Wohlers (DeMars run), 8:03.

CF — Anderson 3 run (run failed), 1:33.

Fourth quarter

CF — Carson Hammel 75 run (Spencer Krinke kick), 9:45.

CF — Colten Black 3 run (Krinke kick), 4:44.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: CF — Keenan 14-167, Loeschke 13-144, Hammel 11-112, Banks 8-53, Da’vion Phillips 1-24, Anderson 4-11, Black 3-10, Otto 3-6, Logan Anderson-Rosebear 1-2; LC — Wohlers 7-10, DeMars 1-8, Jon Harvey 1-5, Matzke 2-4, Karch Hegge 2-3, Aaron Lou 1-minus 2, Jaden Shones 2-minus 12.

PASSING: CF — Otto 2-5-0-37; LC — Wohlers 11-21-269-0, Shones 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: CF — Keenan 1-23, Loeschke 1-14; LC — Matzke 5-94, Dather 2-88, DeMars 2-71, Keegan Ryan 1-11.