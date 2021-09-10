Game Of The Week: Lewiston-Altura, Goodhue to clash in matchup of Section 1AA rivals

Lewiston-Altura delivered a dominant performance in Week 1 of the high school football season and was rewarded with a top-10 ranking in this week's Class AA state poll.

Goodhue opened its season with a road win against Pine Island.

L-A and Goodhue will clash tonight at Goodhue in this week's Post Bulletin Game Of The Week.

PB Game Of The Week

Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Lewiston-Altura 1-0 Southeast District, 1-0 overall; Goodhue 1-0, 1-0

Last meeting: Lewiston-Altura beat Goodhue 53-8 on Oct. 16, 2020, in one of just three games L-A played in a COVID-shortened season.

Last game: L-A opened with a dominant 41-0 victory against visiting Zumbrota-Mazeppa last Thursday. Goodhue held off Pine Island for a 20-14 win at Pine Island last Thursday.

Lewiston-Altura notes: L-A is tied for No. 10 in this week's Class AA state football poll. ... Dating back to last season, the Cardinals are averaging 40.6 points per game over their past three games. … L-A forced four turnovers and rolled up 451 total yards (368 rushing) when these teams met a year ago. … Senior RB/LB Collin Bonow was a standout a year ago and picked up where he left off, rushing for 111 yards and two TDs on five carries in the season opener. … Coach Brent Olson said the Cardinals’ defense was stout up front, with its linemen and linebackers, in the season opener. “We have a good rotation of players in our defensive line who can rotate and stay fresh throughout the game,” Olson said. “They eat up a lot of blockers and allow our linebackers to run an dmake tackles.” … L-A didn’t have a turnover last week. “That’s a big thing for our offense,” Olson said, “controlling the ball and keeping the opposing offense off the field.”

Goodhue notes: The Wildcats are feeling more comfortable this season in a number of ways. In addition to being limited in practices and in the length of the season, Goodhue’s school building was under construction and the Wildcats didn’t have a locker room. They also didn’t play a game with their full roster, due to players being in quarantine. “Our guys are excited to be back together and playing on Friday nights,” coach Tony Poncelet said. … Goodhue hopes to continue its solid run/pass balance this week that it showed in last week’s opener. QB Will Opsahl threw for 128 yards and a TD, and the Wildcats ran for 155 yards. “We played good team defense and were able to move the ball well enough to finish some drives,” Poncelet said. “Our team strength is our senior leadership. We have 12 seniors that have played a lot of football.”

Lewiston-Altura coach Brent Olson says: “Goodhue is always a tough place to play. They are a well-coached team that is disciplined and plays fundamentally sound football. They are physical, hard-nosed, and aggressive. They like to pound you on the ground with their wishbone formation, but they can also spread you out and they have the playmakers on the outside to make you pay if you overcommit to the run.”

Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet says: “L-A is a very disciplined team with a physical line and an athletic backfield. They are a downhill team that will keep coming at you. … With our move to AA, and being in 1AA, we have a challenge every week. Section 1AA is one of the toughest in the state. It was a tough pill to swallow when our enrollment number was the cutoff, but it is what it is.”

— Jason Feldman