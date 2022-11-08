Garrison quick off the block for Century girls swimming and diving team

ROCHESTER — Emily Garrison has been a big part of Century’s success for the past four seasons in girls swimming and diving. And it doesn’t take long for Garrison to have an impact on each meet.

Century is expected to be one of the team favorites at the Section 1AA meet along with Lakeville North this week at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Each meet features 12 events and it starts with the 200 medley relay, with four swimmers going 50 yards, each in a different stroke.

Garrison, now a senior, has led off the medley relay, doing the 50-yard backstroke, since she was a freshman. It’s an event that has been ingrained in her and one she takes pride in, and one that Century has had great success in.

“I remember when I was a freshman, I was really nervous,” she said. “But now I really look forward to it and it’s kind of a fun way to start the meet. And I feel if I can do really well in that backstroke leg, it kind of starts the momentum for the team and gets us going.”

“She’s a confident swimmer and having her lead off the team has always been a really great thing to watch,” Century coach Dale Magnuson said.

The medley relay is one of Garrison's favorite events, she said. But she enjoys starting the 100-yard leg of the 400 freestyle relay — the last event of each meet — even more.

“That’s my favorite event because it’s the last event and everyone does the ‘Whoosh’ and you can hear it as you start,” Garrison said. “I like doing the first relay and the last relay, I’ve done those every year.”

Last year all three of Century’s relay teams earned state-meet berths for the first time and that is a goal again this year. Garrison has earned a state berth in at least one event during each of her first three seasons on the varsity.

“The individual events are tons of fun, but I think the relays really show how strong we are as a team,” Garrison said. “We’re able to come together as four people for one Century relay, and be really strong.”

Swimmers are allowed to compete in two individual events and two relays in each meet. At the section meet, the 5-foot-6 Garrison has always swam the 200 individual medley. She swam the 100 backstroke as a freshman and sophomore but has switched to the 100 butterfly the past two seasons.

Takes aim at individual section title

This should be the fourth straight year she will place in the top eight of the section meet in the 200 IM. Garrison was second in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke at the Section 1AA meet in 2020, when there was no state meet due to COVID.

Last season she was second in the 100 butterfly and earned a state berth, but slipped to third in the 100 butterfly and just missed qualifying for state in that event.

Garrison is the Big Nine Conference meet champion in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and she is confident she will be able capture an individual title at this year’s section meet.

“I’ve never won an individual section title and this year I’m looking to do that in at least one of my events,” she said.

An even bigger goal is a section team title. The Panthers went undefeated in dual meets and won the Big Nine Conference meet for the third straight season. But during Garrison’s three previous varsity seasons, a Section 1AA team title has eluded the Panthers.

“This is a really big deal for our team and if we’re ever going to win it, I think this year we have a really good shot,” Garrison said. “And this team is definitely up to the challenge.”

Century’s three seniors swimming in the section meet — Garrison, Paige Patten and Katie Homme — have all qualified for state each of the past three seasons. If the Panthers do capture a section team title, their veteran leaders will be a huge factor.

“I think we have been really good role models for everyone under us on the team and I think it’s contributed to our success this year,” Garrison said.

Heading to Division I

Garrison, 17, will continue her swimming career at the Division I level in college. She has committed to Pepperdine University, located in Malibu, Calif. She will be signing her letter of intent this week. Pepperdine is a member of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference for swimming.

“She’s been an extremely hard worker every year she’s been on the team and that hard work has really paid off,” Magnuson said. “It’s really great to see everything that she’s done and all of her accomplishments.”

Garrison plans to major in sports medicine. She said a number of the current Pepperdine swimmers have that major and that they enjoy the program.

“I’m really excited for the next four years,” she said. “It’s been my top choice for quite a while now. I was just waiting for them to make an offer.”