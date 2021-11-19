Gary Jacobson: What John Drews taught me about trust

I’ve been away from the newspaper racket for a while now. So, take this bit of advice from a retired dinosaur for what it’s worth. And that may not be much in today’s media environment.

The most important thing for a reporter to develop with a source is trust.

I learned that lesson in my first newspaper job in 1973 as a sports writer at the Rochester Post-Bulletin. Just out of college, I covered high school football, including John Marshall High and its long-time head coach John Drews.

It was a good assignment for a kid starting in the business. But it had a big complication. Just a few years earlier, I played football against Drews for Mayo High School, JM’s city rival. Mayo opened in 1966. I was in the first class to attend all three years there, graduating in 1969.

Where did my loyalties lie, especially when JM played Mayo?

Big John had his suspicions. Chilly, very chilly was the reception I got early on whenever I tried to interview him about his team.

My bosses at the time, Joe Long and Bob Brown, were aware of the complication. Like all good editors, though, they threw me in the sea of conflict and watched what happened. Many times I’ve imagined their conversation:

Joe: “I think he can swim, don’t you?”

Bob: “Yes, I think he can swim. Maybe.”

There was another incident that likely made Drews suspicious. This had more to do with the newspaper than with me. In 1970, when I played football for St. Olaf College, I had a pretty good game in the season opener against Lawrence University, leading all rushers with 81 yards. A modest total, but we won. It was the first victory in what remains St. Olaf’s last undefeated football season. That same September Saturday, Maurie Daigneau, the great JM quarterback then playing for Northwestern, had a poor game against Notre Dame, completing only 10 of 32 passes. “Daigneau Has Rough Day, but Not Jacobson,” said the headline on a short follow-up item in the Post-Bulletin.

Shortly after I started at the P-B, Joe and Bob told me that Drews had complained to them at the time about the headline and the item, saying that big school football wasn’t comparable to small school. The coach had a point. And you have to applaud his support of his former player. But as I re-read the story now, thanks to my mother’s scrapbook, it’s a simple follow-up about former Rochester high school athletes. Pretty straightforward. The next season, Daigneau led the Big Ten in passing and Northwestern to a victory over Ohio State, which the P-B reported, too.

So, eventually in my first reporting job, I did learn to swim. Over the course of that initial football season, Drews and I developed a very professional relationship. Be straight, that’s all a reporter can do. And a coach. It probably helped that Drews’ JM teams won back-to-back state championships the first two years I covered them, 1973 and 1974, with Kent Kitzmann — nicknamed The Horse — at running back. No way for a young sports writer, even if he were a previous gridiron rival, to ignore or underplay that accomplishment. Looking back, you might even argue that I was a good luck charm for the team. I left the P-B in 1976 and JM never won another state football title.

Kitzmann went on to star for the Minnesota Gophers and once carried the ball 57 times for 266 yards in a victory over Illinois. It remains the Big Ten record for most carries in a game. Kitzmann was indeed a horse.

That lesson about the importance of trust remained with me throughout more than 40 years at newspapers writing about sports, business and other topics, in Upstate New York, Washington, D.C., and Dallas. It’s true, whether I was covering high school athletes or Fortune 500 CEOs. “Hey, what the hell happened out there, anyway?” became one of my standard questions, in the locker room and the board room.

In 2003, when Bryce Kommerstad was inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Sports Hall of Fame, he paid tribute to his old coach, Drews. Kommerstad remains one of the greatest players ever to compete for John Marshall. A running back, he started three years and earned all state and All-America honors. In 1966, when Kommerstad was a senior, Daigneau was a junior and I was a sophomore, JM killed us in our very first JM-Mayo rivalry game, 40-6. We did manage to tie JM the next season and lost a close one in 1968, my senior year.

In his tribute to Drews, Kommerstad said, as reported in the P-B: ”After my last game, he said he would’ve been proud to call me his own son. John Drews was a demanding coach, but underneath all that he had a heart as big as the ocean.”

Kommerstad went from JM to Yale and played briefly before a series of concussions ended his football career. He died in 2016.

Both Mayo and JM now have their own football stadiums, but back then they shared the same stadium at John Marshall. I don’t think John ever knew, thankfully, that I was among a small group of Mayo students who pulled off one of the all-time eco-friendly senior-class pranks.

Late one night, all dressed in black, look-outs posted, we scaled the fence at JM stadium and fertilized and lightly seeded the giant letters M-A-Y-O at the 50-yard line of the field. Some time later, a couple classmates flew over the field in a private plane and photographed the results. The photo and a story about the “mystery” ran in our student newspaper, The Advocate. We can tell all now, right? The statute of limitations has expired.

By the way, that field we staked out long ago is now named after John Drews, who died in 2006 at age 77. His son, Jack, who played on those 1973 and 1974 state champion teams, coached the Rockets for 17 years before stepping down in 2014.

Gary Jacobson is a former Post Bulletin sports reporter. He can be reached at sports@postbulletin.com