Gibson's 3-point game leads Century past Big Nine rival Mankato East

T.J. Gibson had a three-point game, while Aidan Swee, Jonathan Burmester and Bennett Pronk scored once each to lift Rochester Century to a 5-3 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Graham Arena IV on Friday.

Complete stats were not available from the game, though the win is the first of the season for Century (1-2-0 overall, 1-1-0 Big Nine). East outshot the Panthers 40-32.

Century never traled in the game, which was scoreless after one period.

The Panthers' offense broke loose for four second-period goals — from Swee, Burmester, Gibson and Pronk — and led 4-2 after two. Burmester and Pronk each notched their first varsity goals.

Gibson added his second of the night in the third period to extend Century's lead to 5-2 with just fewer than 11 minutes remaining. East added a power-play goal three minutes later, but that was all the scoring it could muster.

Swee (one goal, one assist) and Aiden Emerich (two assists) had multi-point games, and Branigan Stalder made 37 saves to earn his first varsity victory in goal.

East (1-3-0, 0-1-0) faces cross-town rival Mankato West on Tuesday, while Century is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Albert Lea at Graham Arena IV.

CENTURY 5, MANKATO EAST 3

East 0-2-1 — 3

Century 0-4-1 — 5

Mankato East: Quintin Steindl 1 goal, 1 assist; Aiden Prochaska 1 goal; Shae Gavin 1 assist; Alexander Morgan 1 assist; Brayden Borgmeier 1 assist. Goalie: Caelin Brueske 27 saves (32 shots):