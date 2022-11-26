Girls Basketball '22-'23: Mayo, Century, Lourdes look like contenders

CENTURY

Head coach: Chadd Clarey. Assistants: Kris Whitney, Duncan Kell, Kelsey Stenzel.

Last season: 11-11 Big Nine, 13-14 overall. Century lost 60-38 to Lakeville South in the first round of the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Top returners: Taylor Clarey, Jr., guard (15 ppg., 3 apg., 3 spg., 69 made 3-pointers); Ella Zmolek, Jr. forward (6 ppg., 7 rpg., 2 apg.); Audrey Whitney, Jr., guard (6 ppg., 4 apg., 2 spg.); Bailey Klote, Jr., forward (6 ppg., 4 rpg.).

Outlook: Century had a bit of a breakthrough season a year ago, finishing 11-11 in a competitive Big Nine Conference, including a pair of wins over tough team Mayo. The Panthers return the bulk of that outfit. Their top returner is guard Taylor Clarey. The junior is an excellent 3-point shooter (made 60 3’s last year) and is fast and quick. There is also some size, strength and athleticism down low with rugged players Ella Zmolek and Bailey Klote. Zmolek is an excellent rebounder. Audrey Whitney gives Century a smooth and reliable point guard. All of those aforementioned players are still just juniors. Century coach Chadd Clarey believes his team has a chance to compete with anyone in the conference but is working on it becoming more consistent. The Panthers also will need another reliable scorer besides Taylor Clarey. Forward Jordyn Sutton (13 ppg.) was that person last year, but she’s graduated.

Coach Clarey says: "Varsity experience and athleticism with this team will provide a dynamic and explosive pace to our game. This team has worked hard to create a winning culture and the girls have set goals that have defined our path to success. We believe in this team and their ability to stay the course. It's going to be a fun team to watch this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Maxx Waring. Assistants: Alyssa Juergens, Sam Piehl, Josh Derr, Jamison Warner, Chad Ohl.

Last season: 18-4 Big Nine, 21-8 overall. Lost to Lakeville North 54-39 in Section 1AAAA final.

Top returners: Sr. guard Sarah Mullenbach (5 ppg.), Sr. guard Stacie Mullenbach (5 ppg.), So. forward Laynie Meister (3 ppg.).

John Marshall's Laynie Meister (24) looks for a pass while defended by Lakeville North's Abby Ruhland (13) during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Outlook: The Rockets have quite a new look. That includes JM having a new head coach, 26-year-old Maxx Waring. A native of Washington, Waring takes over for former longtime coach Phil Schroeder, who retired shortly after last season ended. Waring inherits a team that will try to make up for the loss of two five-year varsity players, 6-2 All-State center Lilly Meister and 5-11 All-Nine Conference guard Katie Hurt. Both graduated last year and both are currently playing Division I college basketball. Key returners are the Mullenbach twins, senior guards Sarah and Stacie. Also back is promising sophomore forward Laynie Meister. But the girl to watch might be an eighth-grader, 5-10 rising star Jazmin Daing. She is the younger sister of former JM boys standout Jacob Daing. Jazmin is a smooth and explosive athlete who can score. . .One more thing in JM’s favor is it has some height. Meister, Ciara Seifert and Kiru Othow are all at least 6 feet tall. Othow is a transfer from Austin.

Coach Waring says: “We have decent height and we work hard. If we can build up our offensive skills and play good defense, we will be very competitive.”

MAYO

Head coach: Andy Bromeling. Assistant coaches: Joel Owen, Kendra Jacob, Kevin Kirkeby.

Last season: 14-8 Big Nine, 18-9 overall. Mayo lost 68-60 to Farmington in the first round of the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Mayo’s Izabelle Ruskell drives towards the basket during a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Farmington on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Top returners: Hannah Hanson, Sr., guard (16.4 ppg., 7 rpg., 4 spg.); Ava Miller, Jr., forward (11.4 ppg., 8 rpg.); Izabell Ruskell, Sr., guard (11.6 ppg.); Taylor Hill, Sr., guard (7.9 ppg.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outlook: This is a talented bunch that Mayo returns. There is scoring here, speed and enough height. Hannah Hanson is the leader of this bunch. The all-around star athlete is back for her senior season after averaging 16.4 points, 7 rebounds and a rare 4 steals per game. There is plenty to go with her, too. Two more double-figure scorers returning are senior guard Izabell Ruskell (11.6 ppg.) and strong junior forward Ava Miller (11.4 ppg.). Miller is also a great rebounder. Taylor Hill gives Mayo a fourth returning starter and the senior point guard averaged nearly eight points per game last year and smoothly runs the offense. Mayo is working on improving its defense. It allowed 52.6 ppg. last season, which was the fourth most in Section 1AAAA. But its 61.2 scored per game led the section.

Coach Bromeling says: “We have a lot of experience coming back this year, we had an incredible summer and the girls are much more focused this year than they were last season. The key thing for us is staying healthy. As long as we can do that, we should be a tough team to play against.”

LOURDES

Head coach: Todd Greguson. Assistants: Doug Luebbe, Alexa Grupa, Eric Gapinski, Eric Caballero.

Last season: 12-4 HVL, 21-9 overall. Beat Lake City 62-57 in Section 1AA final, then lost twice at state.

Top returners: Sr. center Ella Hopkins (14 ppg, 10 rpg.), Sr. guard Vivica Bretton (10 ppg., 6 rpg.), Sr. guard Emily Bowron (9 ppg., 3 apg.).

Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) takes a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Outlook: The Eagles seem good enough to return to the state tournament for the second straight year and the third time in the last four seasons. Lourdes returns three of its top four players from a year ago, with standout point guard CJ Adamson (19 ppg. 6 rpg., 4 apg., 2 spg.) having graduated. The big three are 6-2 senior center Ella Hopkins (14 ppg., 10 rpg.), senior guard/forward Vivica Bretton (10 ppg., 6 rpg.) and senior guard Emily Bowron (9 ppg., 3 apg.). All three have already committed to play college basketball next year, including Hopkins at Division I Gonzaga University where she will initially be a walkon. Lourdes has a new coach, longtime Eagles boys coach (at various levels) Todd Greguson. Greguson has been pleased with the leadership being shown so far by the Eagles players.

Coach Greguson says: “I'm proud of how hard the girls worked in the off-season and their great attitudes. We're combining our returning experience with a new coaching staff and system…It’s a new season and we should be a fun team to watch this year.”

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Head coach: Kevin Lash. Assistant: Adam Morrisey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season: 1-22 Southeast, 3-24 overall. Lost 61-32 to Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs.

Top returners: Kate Friese, Sr., guard (14.9 ppg., 2.9 spg.); Linnea Ekbom, Jr., forward (5.8 ppg., 9.3 rpg.); Winona Morgan, Jr. ,guard (7.1 rpg., 2.8 apg); Gabriella Buehler, So., guard (6.1 ppg.); Blythe Morgan, Fr., forward (1 bpg.).

Schaeffer Academy’s Kate Friese (3) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Houston Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Schaeffer Academy in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Outlook: The Lions’ strength will be their athleticism, which they hope turns them into a strong defensive unit and allows them to get out in transition on offense. Schaeffer also has experience on its side with all five starters returning from a year ago. One area that it knows it needs to improve is turnovers, which a season ago was a big reason it was outscored by an average of 63-35. . .Schaeffer has a bit more depth than it has had in recent years. An example of that is the addition of freshman Lillian Morrisey.

Coach Lash says: “After a couple of years with lower program numbers, we welcome back all five starters and a little more depth with the addition of Lillian Morrisey and other girls who gained playing experience last year. We’re excited for the season and the potential of this team.”