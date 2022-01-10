SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Girls basketball rankings: Austin is on top

Austin, which lost for the first time on Saturday, is No. 1 ranked in Class AAA girls basketball.

2E5A8029.JPG
Austin's Ajiem Agwa drives to the basket during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
January 10, 2022 10:09 AM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class AAAA

1. Hopkins

2. Minnetonka

3. Chaska

4. Eden Prairie

5. Wayzata

7. St. Michael/Albertville

8. Roseville

9. Stillwater

9. Maple Grove

10. Rosemount

Class AAA

1. Austin

2. Becker

3. Holy Angels

4. St. Paul Como Park

5. Totino-Grace

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

7. Mankato East

8. DeLaSalle

9. Mankato West

10. Grand Rapids

Class AA

1. Minnehaha Academy

2. Providence Academy

3. St. Croix Lutheran

4. Montevideo

5. Goodhue

6. Lake City

7. Holy Family

8. New London-Spicer

9. Perham

10. Sauk Centre

Class A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl

2. Mayer Lutheran

3. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

4. Hayfield

5. Hancock

6. Minneota

7. Sleepy Eye

8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

9. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

10. Cass Lake-Bena

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLAUSTINGOODHUELAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALE
