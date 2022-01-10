Girls basketball rankings: Austin is on top
Austin, which lost for the first time on Saturday, is No. 1 ranked in Class AAA girls basketball.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AAAA
1. Hopkins
2. Minnetonka
3. Chaska
4. Eden Prairie
5. Wayzata
7. St. Michael/Albertville
8. Roseville
9. Stillwater
9. Maple Grove
10. Rosemount
Class AAA
1. Austin
2. Becker
3. Holy Angels
4. St. Paul Como Park
5. Totino-Grace
6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
7. Mankato East
8. DeLaSalle
9. Mankato West
10. Grand Rapids
Class AA
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Providence Academy
3. St. Croix Lutheran
4. Montevideo
5. Goodhue
6. Lake City
7. Holy Family
8. New London-Spicer
9. Perham
10. Sauk Centre
Class A
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl
2. Mayer Lutheran
3. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
4. Hayfield
5. Hancock
6. Minneota
7. Sleepy Eye
8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
9. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
10. Cass Lake-Bena
