Girls basketball results for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Mayo 68, Mankato West 42

ROCHESTER — The Spartans used 16 points from Hannah Hanson and some solid defense to collect their fifth win in their first six games.

Hanson (two) and Addison Hill accounted for five of Mayo's nine 3-pointers to help the Spartans outscore West 27-9 from beyond the arc. Hill finished with 13 points, while Ava Miller also was in double figures with 14 for the Spartans, who led 38-20 at the half.

Teresa Kiewiet led all scorers with 26 points to pace the Scarlets.

MANKATO WEST (42)

Maddie Bode 2 P; Livi Downs 6 P; Teresa Kiewiet 26 P, 3 3-PT; Landry Dubeau 2 P; Arianna Smith 4 P; Eve Olmanson 2 P.

MAYO (68)

Hannah Hanson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 5 P; Addison Hill 13 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Miller 14 P; Izabel Ruskell 6 P, 2 3-PT; Lauren Brede 3 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Mills 5 P, 1 3-PT; Vicky Marial 4 P; Avery Zeone 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 38, WEST 20.

Free throws: WEST 3-7, MAYO 11-13.

Three-point goals: WEST 3, MAYO 9.

Notes: Mayo is 5-1 overall; West is 2-4.

Century 61, Albert Lea 48

ALBERT LEA — Taylor Clarey tallied a game-high 21 points and Ryann Speer added 16 to help the Panthers fend off a feisty Albert Lea squad.

Clarey hit four of Century's five shots from 3-point range. Her and Speer were the only two to finish in double figures, but both Madison Ohm and Ella Kadlec were each knocking on the door with nine and eight, respectively.

Nevaeh Wacholz led Albert Lea with 16 points, while Kristina Espinosa and Kendall Kenis each added 14.

CENTURY (61)

Taylor Clarey 21 P, 4 3-PT; Madison Ohm 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Kadlec 8 P; Ella Zmolek 2 P; Amelia Walker 5 P; Ryann Speer 16 P.

ALBERT LEA (48)

Jaira Maligaya 4 P; Kendall Kenis 14 P, 2 3-PT; Kristina Espinosa 14 P, 2 3-PT; Nevaeh Wacholz 16 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 31, AL 25.

Free throws: CENT 2-8, AL 8-14.

Three-point goals: CENT 5, AL 6.

Faribault 42, John Marshall 30

FARIBAULT — The Rockets had a hard time getting the offense going as they fell on the road to the Falcons.

Alayna Meister paced the JM offensive attack with nine points and also collected three rebounds. Kiru Othow scored six and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

JOHN MARSHALL (30)

Kate Novak 2 P; Brianna Aikens 4 P; Jazmin Daing 4 P, 4 R; Madeline Gorden 2 P, 1 R; Kiru Othow 6 P, 5 R; Alayna Meister 9 P, 3 R; Sarah Mullenbach 3 P.

FARIBAULT (42)

Jamie Adamek 2 P; Isabel Herda 6 P; Hailey Reuvers 4 P; Hallie Rice 4 P; Reagen Drengenberg 3 P; Aaliyah Reyes 5 P; Kaylie Bertram 7 P.

Halftime: FAR 26, JM 14.

Free throws: JM 10-16, FAR 11-20.

Three-point goals: JM 0, FAR 0.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 70, Pine Island 41

PINE ISLAND (41)

Madalyn Schutte 2 P; Macy Koenen 2 P; Zoe Njus 7 P, 1 3-PT; Caitlyn Lerum 8 P, 2 3-PT; Reese Koenen 4 P; Jennah Brandt 2 P; Lyndee Northrop 7 P, 1 3-PT; Meta Schutte 12 P, 3 3-PT.

GOODHUE (70)

Tori Miller 9 P; Brooke Ryan 2 P, 5 R; Kendyl Lodermeier 7 P, 5 R; Mel Beck 1 P; Elisabeth Gadient 33 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Ava Gadient 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 7 P, 1 3-PT; Julia Carlson 3 P, 6 R.

Halftime: GOOD 44, PI 19.

Free throws: PI 6-11, GOOD 7-19.

Three-point goals: PI 7, GOOD 7.

Notes: Goodhue is 5-1 overall, 5-0 in the HVL.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Dover-Eyota 49

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (60)

Allie Sveen 2 P; Macy Wozney 9 P, 2 3-PT; Abigail O’Reilly 19 P; Marin Kreofsky 6 P; Lauren Rott 10 P; Alyvia Engler 5 P; Presley Newcomb 9 P, 1 3-PT.

DOVER-EYOTA (49)

Izzy Aeschlimann 8 P, 2 3-PT; Isabel Duellman 14 P; Nora Pristash 3 P; Morgan Boettcher 2 P; Miranda Palamby 6 P; Madi Mullikin 8 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Webeck 8 P.

Halftime: PEM 34, DE 23.

Free throws: PEM 13-21, DE 4-7.

Three-point goals: PEM 3, DE 3.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

NRHEG 82, Trition 40

NRHEG (82)

Faith Nielsen 12 P, 2 3-PT; Trinity Smith Vulcan 4 P; Erin Jacobson 30 P, 2 3-PT; Quinn Vanmaldeghem 5 P; Hallie Schultz 4 P; Gabby Schlaak 3 P; Sidney Schultz 12 P, 1 3-PT; Chloe Stork 2 P; Camryn Vanmeldeghem 2 P; Preslie Nielsen 8 P, 2 3-PT.

TRITION (40)

Reece Dobbs 3 P, 1 3-PT; Rainey Dobbs 7 P, 1 3-PT; Reagan Essig 7 P, 1 3-PT; Keanna Molina 8 P, 1 3-PT; Gabby Molina 2 P; Ella Thomas 2 P; Katie Kubat 3 P, 1 3-PT; Addi Oakland 2 R; Jozey Boe 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: NRHEG 43, TRI 25.

Free throws: NRHEG 12-26, TRI 6-9.

Three-point goals: NRHEG 7, TRI 6.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Kingsland 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31

LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI (31)

No stats available.

KINGSLAND (66)

Ashlyn Harwood 3 P, 1 3-PT; Anika Reiland 4 P; Morgan Phillips 9 P; Ryley Guy 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kaylin Mensink 4 P; Katelyn Hauser 17 P, 3 3-PT; Hailee Warren 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cassidy Redman 5 P; Chantle Reiland 10 P; Brooke Lecy 2 P.

Halftime: KING 39, LP 19.

Free throws: LP 9-12, KING 6-10.

Three-point goals: LP 0, KING 6.

NON-CONFERENCE

Hastings 43, Kasson-Mantorville 39

HASTINGS (43)

Natalie Catflisch 4 P; Rachael Notch 2 P; Lindsey Wagner 4 P; Emma Bakker 16 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Strain 7 P; Monica Cheney 1 P; Keagan McVicker 6 P; Sophia Swanson 3 P, 1 3-PT.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (39)

Sydney Shubert 6 P, 2 3-PT; Makenzie Carrier 2 P; Rebekah Burch 1 P; Kaylee Narveson 11 P; Keigan Cummings 4 P; Mackenzie Tozier 4 P, 13 R; Delaney Awe 2 P; Ella Stoskopf 9 P.

Halftime: H 29, KM 20.

Free throws: H 9-17, KM 9-19.

Three-point goals: H 2, KM 2.