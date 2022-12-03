SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Girls basketball results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 09:04 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 55, Mabel-Canton 19
LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (55)
Emma Hunt 4 P; Kinlee Grattan 11 P, 3 3-PT; Molly Bills 16 P, 4 3-PT; Kelsey Kiesau 9 P, 1 3-PT; Brooklyn Mitchell 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kaitlyn Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Maleah Moldenhauer 1 P.
MABEL-CANTON (19)
Kira Snyder 2 P; Reese Draper 1 P; Hope Erickson 1 P; Kinley Soiney 13 P, 1 3-PT; Lydia Vatland 2 P.
Halftime: LAC 28, MC 8.
Free throws: LAC 3-7, MC 4-10.
Three-point goals: LAC 10, MC 1.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
