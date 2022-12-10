SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls basketball results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 08:57 PM
Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

PINE ISLAND — Vivica Bretton scored 17 points and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins had 13 apiece in Lourdes’ 67-25 Hiawatha Valley League win over Pine Island.

Lourdes, ranked No. 6 in Class AA, had been coming off a narrow loss to No. 4-ranked Goodhue.

The Eagles (3-1 overall) romped the entire way Friday night, grabbing a 42-9 halftime lead.

Pine Island, now 0-5, was led by Lyndee Northrop with 10 points.

LOURDES (67)
Emily Bowron 13 P; Lauren Hust 8 P; Ella Shedivy 4 P; Vivica Bretton 17 P; Caroline Daly 4 P; Devon Wald 2 P; Aaliyah Williams 5 P; Ella Hopkins 13 P.
PINE ISLAND (25)
Macy Koenen 2 P; Caitlyn Lerum 2 P; Paxyn Rendahl 3 P; Reese Koenen 5 P; Lyndee Northrop 10 P; Rebekah Stolp 1 P; Jade Severson 4 P.
Halftime: LOUR 42, PI 9.
Free throws: LOUR 6-11, PI 4-7.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
