Girls basketball results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25
PINE ISLAND — Vivica Bretton scored 17 points and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins had 13 apiece in Lourdes’ 67-25 Hiawatha Valley League win over Pine Island.
Lourdes, ranked No. 6 in Class AA, had been coming off a narrow loss to No. 4-ranked Goodhue.
The Eagles (3-1 overall) romped the entire way Friday night, grabbing a 42-9 halftime lead.
Pine Island, now 0-5, was led by Lyndee Northrop with 10 points.
LOURDES (67)
Emily Bowron 13 P; Lauren Hust 8 P; Ella Shedivy 4 P; Vivica Bretton 17 P; Caroline Daly 4 P; Devon Wald 2 P; Aaliyah Williams 5 P; Ella Hopkins 13 P.
PINE ISLAND (25)
Macy Koenen 2 P; Caitlyn Lerum 2 P; Paxyn Rendahl 3 P; Reese Koenen 5 P; Lyndee Northrop 10 P; Rebekah Stolp 1 P; Jade Severson 4 P.
Halftime: LOUR 42, PI 9.
Free throws: LOUR 6-11, PI 4-7.