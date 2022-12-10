Girls basketball results for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

PINE ISLAND — Vivica Bretton scored 17 points and Emily Bowron and Ella Hopkins had 13 apiece in Lourdes’ 67-25 Hiawatha Valley League win over Pine Island.

Lourdes, ranked No. 6 in Class AA, had been coming off a narrow loss to No. 4-ranked Goodhue.

The Eagles (3-1 overall) romped the entire way Friday night, grabbing a 42-9 halftime lead.

Pine Island, now 0-5, was led by Lyndee Northrop with 10 points.

LOURDES (67)

Emily Bowron 13 P; Lauren Hust 8 P; Ella Shedivy 4 P; Vivica Bretton 17 P; Caroline Daly 4 P; Devon Wald 2 P; Aaliyah Williams 5 P; Ella Hopkins 13 P.

PINE ISLAND (25)

Macy Koenen 2 P; Caitlyn Lerum 2 P; Paxyn Rendahl 3 P; Reese Koenen 5 P; Lyndee Northrop 10 P; Rebekah Stolp 1 P; Jade Severson 4 P.

Halftime: LOUR 42, PI 9.

Free throws: LOUR 6-11, PI 4-7.