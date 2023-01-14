Girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 18
GRAND MEADOW (55)
Lauren Queensland 17 P, 4 3-PT; Sydney Cotten 7 P, 2 3-PT; Aspen Kolling 8 P, 2 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 8 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Schaufler 1 P; Rebeca Hoffman 4 P, 9 R; Lexy Foster 10 P, 9 R.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (18)
Jenna Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendall Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Benita Nolt 4 P; Candace Hanson 2 P; Miranda Nagel 6 P.
Halftime: GM 36, LO 9.
Free throws: GM 10-17, LO 2-6.
Three-point goals: GM 9, LO 2.
Notes: Grand Meadow is 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the SEC.
